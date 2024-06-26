Okrika Caretaker Chair Unveils Ambitious Development Agenda

The newly appointed Caretaker Committee Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, Hon. Princess Ibiene Ogan has unveiled an ambitious development agenda aimed at transforming the lives of the people.

Speaking during the inauguration of CTC members at St. Peters Cathedral, Oganama, Okrika on Monday, Princess Ogan expressed gratitude to Governor Siminialayi Fubara for the trust bestowed upon her.

Addressing the gathering which comprised of community leaders, women, and youth, Hon. Ogan highlighted her commitment to upholding the traditions and values cherished by the revered traditional rulers and chiefs of Okrika.

“As the Caretaker Committee Chairman, I am deeply honored to serve the people of Okrika LGA,” said Hon. Ogan.

“Our administration is dedicated to creating a brighter future for all, and we have developed a comprehensive plan to address the pressing needs of our community.”

The Okrika CTC Chairman named key priorities of what she dubbed “Concerned About Prosperity (CAP)” initiative to include ensuring a regular and reliable supply of electricity to foster growth and improve quality of life; engaging with and supporting the youth through a summit; and actively engaging the youth in fishing activities while providing cold storage facilities to support them.

“These initiatives are just the beginning of our journey to transform Okrika LGA into a beacon of peace, progress, and unity,” Hon. Ogan declared. “Together, with the unwavering support of our community, we will strive to create a brighter future for all.”

The CTC boss went on to assign portfolios to the members with Mr Toku Obianime (Supervisory Councilor for Health), Amatamunopiri Loveday (Education); Arc Tamunosiki Long John (Works); Christian Federics (Youths and Sports); Daniel Isaiah Obianime (Human Resource Management) with a non-indigenes, Andy Okereke (Special Duties).

The Chairman announced two media positions for Prince Suala Tobin’s and Kelvin Ibanichuka, even as she announced the dissolution of all standing committees in the council including task forces created in the previous administration.

Solidarity speechless were delivered by Mrs. Florence Kalio on behalf of Okrika women while Sunday Igbiri spoke for the students with Toku Obianime speaking on behalf of the Supervisory Councilors. Earlier in a thanksgiving session, Bishop of Okrika Dioceses of Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Enoch Atuboyedia to always seek God’s counsel in every decisions she make in course of administration of the council.