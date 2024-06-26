Oyigbo Caretaker Committee Team To Prioritize People’s Welfare

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers state, Hon Gogo Philip says his administration will Prioritize the welfare of the people of Oyigbo. He stated this over the weekend at Afam, headquarters of the council during the inauguration of the CTC members.

He charge the members to cooperate with him and as well be committed to their duties to enable them establish worthy legacies with the opportunity given them.

The chairman equally appealed for the people’s maximum support to enable them achieve set goal, adding that they cannot afford to fail.

The highlight of the event was the administration of oath of office and allegiance to the CTC members by the Oyigbo Chief Magistrate, Harry Ayerite

Those sworn in included the following:

Hon Eric Ubani, Supervisor for Youths & Sports

2.Hon Ihuoma S. Onyeukwu, Supervisor for Works & Transport;

Hon Ikechi Golden, Supervisor for Political Affairs; Hon Christian Nwankwo, Supervisor for Agriculture; Hon Okedinachi Uchenna, Supervisor for Education, and

6 Hon Ujalachi Mathew, Supervisor for Health.

The chairman also approved the appointments and sworn in the following principal officers which included:

1.Hon (Mrs) Ndidi Ekpo, Secretary of the Council;

2.Hon Nnataraonye Chidi, CSO

Hon Christian C. Azuh, Chief of Staff (I) Hon Prince Nwankwo, Chief of Staff (II) Hon Daniel Okedinachi, P. A

6. Hon Sunday Lazarus Okwuchi, C.P.S.

The Oyigbo CTC chairman, Hon Gogo Philip has also dissolved all standing committees of the Local Govt. This included: Revenue; Sanitation, Motor parks and other adhoc committees set up by the immediate past administration. The dissolution, he stated, us with immediate effect.

By the announcement, he pointed out, all affected persons are to hand over all council properties in their possession to the office if the chairman. The Supervisor for Works & Transport, Hon Ihuoma Onyeukwu on behalf of the other appointees thanked the authorities for finding them worthy to serve in their various capacities and pledged their unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the course of sustaining the development of their area.