Court Bars CJ, Clerk From Receiving Documents, Resolutions From Amaewhule, Others

A fresh twist is emerging in the crisis rocking Rivers State as a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has granted an order restraining the Chief Judge of the state, and the Clerk of state House of Assembly from dealing with any resolution(s) from Pro-Wike Lawmakers.

Hon. Justice Jumbo Stephens of the Port Harcourt High Court while granting an exparte order for interim injunction brought before it by the Governor and the Attorney General of Rivers State.

The case with suit number: PHC/2177/CS/2024 has the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers led by Martins Amaewhule as the first set of defendants and the pro-Fubara Lawmakers, Chief judge of Rivers State, Clerk of the Rivers State House of Assembly and Peoples Democratic Party as the second set of defendants.

Justice Jumbo granted an “Order of Interim Injunction is hereby made restraining the 31st and 32nd Defendants from dealing or howsoever relating with the 1st- 27th Defendants as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and from receiving, forwarding or howsoever acting on any resolutions, articles of impeachment or other documents or communication from the 1st- 27th Defendants pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction already filed herein.”

The judge also directed all parties to the suit to “maintain the status quo ante litem in this suit as at 5th July 2024 pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction already filed herein and also ordered “for substituted service of the originating and other processes in this suit on the 1st) – 30th Defendants by pasting the same at the gate of the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters, opposite former NDDC headquarters, off Aba Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.” He thereafter, adjourned the matter to the 15th day of July 2024 for the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.