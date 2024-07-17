Former Kogi Gov, Bello Still Hides In Govt House

Former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, is reportedly in the protective custody of the state Governor, Usman Ododo. Naija News learnt that Bello has been in the custody of the Kogi state government since he was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to Cable News, Yahaya Bello is currently enjoying protection from the security agents attached to the state since the aborted attempt by the EFCC to arrest him.

Recall that the EFCC had issued a Red Notice on Bello to the international police organisation, also known as Interpol, based on the warrant of arrest issued by a federal high court in Abuja.

EFCC asked INTERPOL in three North African countries, Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria, to place Yahaya Bello on its watchlist. Other countries where the ex-governor is on the watchlist are Egypt, Libya and Sudan.

Sources in the anti-graft agency disclosed that there are many options on the table in dealing with the Bello situation, which include but is not limited to storming the Kogi State Government House in Lokoja, where the ex-governor is believed to be hiding. The watch list was activated ahead of the July 17th expected appearance of the former governor before a Federal High Court in Abuja.