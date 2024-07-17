Officer Who Allegedly Defiled Teenager At Police Station Arrested

The Lagos state police command has arrested one of its personnel following allegations of defiling a 17-year-old girl.

The state commissioner of police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the serious accusation.

In a statement issued by the state police public relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the commissioner assured the public that there would be no cover-up in the matter, emphasizing that such actions violate the Nigeria Police Force’s code of conduct and professional ethics.

He said: “We assure Nigerians that the officer in question will face the full extent of police regulations and the law if found culpable.”

Hundeyin also reinstated the command’s commitment to justice and ethical conduct.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that justice is served, and the officer will be dealt with according to the law if found guilty,” he said.

He further stated that the case has attracted significant public attention and concern, highlighting the importance of accountability within the police force.

He said: “The public is keenly awaiting the outcome of the investigation, hoping for a just resolution to these disturbing allegations. “The Lagos State Police Command has promised to keep the public informed as the investigation progresses.”