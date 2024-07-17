Metro

Abducted Former NLC President, Shamang Freed

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 hour ago
0 1 minute read

Gunmen have released former leader of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr Takai Shamang, who was abducted on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Recall that gunmen invaded Shamang’s country home in Biniki village in Kaura Local Government of Kaduna State and took away the 78-year-old former unionist.

According to NAN, one of his daughters, Mrs Grace Abbin, confirmed her father’s release via a post on her WhatsApp status.

“To God Almighty be the Glory. My family lack words to appreciate everyone of you for the safe return of our daddy, comrade Elder Takai A. Shamang,” she wrote.

She, however, did not state the circumstances of his release and whether a ransom was paid.

Shamang is the President and Founder of Gantys Aid for Widows, Orphans and Needy Foundation, popularly known as GAWON Foundation. He was also a former President General of the National Union of Electricity and Gas Workers, now the National Union of Electricity Employees, between 1982 and 1989.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 hour ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Joy, Expectation As  WhiteHouse Hotel Debutes At Eagle Island Housing Estate, PH

9 mins ago

Star Skitmaker’s Father Kidnapped Security Officer Killed

1 hour ago

Officer Who Allegedly Defiled Teenager At Police Station Arrested

1 hour ago

Robbery Suspect Falls Into Well After Raiding Students Hostels

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button