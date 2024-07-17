Abducted Former NLC President, Shamang Freed

Gunmen have released former leader of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr Takai Shamang, who was abducted on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Recall that gunmen invaded Shamang’s country home in Biniki village in Kaura Local Government of Kaduna State and took away the 78-year-old former unionist.

According to NAN, one of his daughters, Mrs Grace Abbin, confirmed her father’s release via a post on her WhatsApp status.

“To God Almighty be the Glory. My family lack words to appreciate everyone of you for the safe return of our daddy, comrade Elder Takai A. Shamang,” she wrote.

She, however, did not state the circumstances of his release and whether a ransom was paid.

Shamang is the President and Founder of Gantys Aid for Widows, Orphans and Needy Foundation, popularly known as GAWON Foundation. He was also a former President General of the National Union of Electricity and Gas Workers, now the National Union of Electricity Employees, between 1982 and 1989.