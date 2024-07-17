Metro

Star Skitmaker’s Father Kidnapped Security Officer Killed

Popular skitmaker Mr. Funny, also known as Sabinus, experienced a sad incident as his father was kidnapped days ago in Rivers State.

According to a source, the abduction took place between 7:30 and 8:00 PM when armed men intercepted Mr. Funny’s father upon his return home.

A fierce gunfight broke out between the kidnappers and the local security team, known as Ospac.

During the exchange, an Ospac officer was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries the following morning.

The gunfire also injured a neighbour who was struck by a stray bullet and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

Sabinus, whose real name is Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, has expressed gratitude as the kidnappers released his kidnapped father after he paid the demanded ransom.

The star skitmaker, who disclosed this on his Instagram page, didn’t reveal the amount paid for the ransom.

He said: “Kidnappers who kidnapped my father could still watch my video and laugh; life is like that. But we thank God for providing it; otherwise, I would have been so sorry. Thank you, Lord.” Sabinus, started his career in 2015 and gained fame in 2019.

