Rivers Police Command Is Poised To Maintain Law, Order During Protest

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olatunji Disu has disclosed that the command will do all it takes to maintain law and order in the state during the nationwide protest which will commence from August 1,2024.

CP Disu made the disclosure over the weekend in Port Harcourt in a chat with Journalists.

CP Disu explained that he has being engaging with various stakeholders as regards the protest for next month as the police is not ignorant of the situation in the country.

“We will do all it takes to maintain peace and order. We have being having wonderful partnership with a lot of people, a lot of groups.  “Te men has been trained and retrained and we have talked to them on what to do to ensure a peaceful Rivers state” he said.

