Samuel Rogers Ichenwo, Community Leader, Grassroots Politician To Be Laid To Rest

The family of Late Hon (Elder) Samuel Rogers Ichenwo of Oro-Ori family in Oro-Oroekpo community of Rumuepirikom Kingdom, Obio Akpor Local Government Area has announced the burial arrangements of their beloved patriarch, who passed away on May 18, 2024.

According to a statement by the chief mourner and eldest son, Prince Homamenum Aleruchi Ichenwo, the service of songs will hold on Friday, August 16 at the family house, 8 Epirikom Road, Wimpy Junction, Port Harcourt.

The body of the Late Ichenwo will be received by the Council of Elders Forum on Saturday, August 17 and lie in state before interment at 11 Ichenwo Street, off Total Child, Elijiji Street, Rumuolumeni Road, Port Harcourt.

A Thanksgiving Service has also been slated for Sunday at the Salvation Ministries, Odoli Family Hall, Rumuepirikom.

Late Hon Elder Samuel Rogers Ichenwo will be remembered as a community leader, grassroots politician, and mobilizer who made significant contributions to the development of Obio-Akpor local government council. He contested the Chairmanship election in 1999 and won, but lost on appeal to former Rivers State Governor, now FCT Minister, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Prince Ichenwo in the statement affirmed that while he will deeply miss his father, who passed away at the age of 71, he finds comfort in knowing that his father will be celebrated for the lasting and worthy legacies he left behind.