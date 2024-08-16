Martin Amaewhule, 26 Others Are Our Members – APC

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Emeka Bekee has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the status of Martin Amaewhule and 24 former lawmakers who recently defected to the party, asserting that they remain members of the APC.

Bekee was reinstated back to his office by a verdict of Justice Sika Aprioku of the Rivers State High Court on Monday, August 12, 2024, which ousted the Tony Okocha led seven-member caretaker committee.

At a press briefing following the ruling of the court, the Rivers State APC Chairman stated unequivocally that the 27 lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC in December 2023 remain firmly with the party.

He clarified that Martin Amaewhule, along with 26 former lawmakers, who are loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, are still recognized as legitimate members of the APC in Rivers State.

In addition, Beke confirmed that the APC will actively participate in the upcoming local government elections in the State.

He commended the Judiciary for continuing to discharge its statutory functions creditably thus carrying out its crucial role in safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Abdullahi Ganduje had in November 2023 dissolved the State Executive Committee of the party in Rivers State led by Emeka Bekee, leading to a legal tussle. The Ganduje led NWC had cited allegations of anti-party activities during the general election as the reason for the dissolution.