Court Orders EFCC To Halt Beer Bottle Destruction, Citing Economic Sabotage

The Abuja federal high court has declared that destroying beer bottles in certain areas of the country constitutes economic sabotage.

The court’s decision was a result of a lawsuit numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/275/2021, which was initiated by activist Sesugh Akume against the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In the northern region of the country, particularly in Kano State, Hisbah, the Islamic police, have conducted seizures and destroyed alcoholic beverages.

In 2022, the Kano Hisbah demolished more than three million bottles of various beers to combat drug abuse, drunkenness, and other social vices in the state.

On May 20, Emeka Nwite, a judge at the federal high court in Abuja, ruled that the EFCC is responsible for preventing, investigating, and prosecuting incidents involving the destruction and wastage of alcoholic beverages.

On Friday, TheCable reviewed certain sections of the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgment.

The judge stated that the EFCC must halt any actions that lead to economic sabotage.

Nwite stated that the applicant argues the 2nd respondent (EFCC) should investigate the frequent actions of the Kano State Government, which involve seizing, breaking, and wastefully discarding the liquid contents of bottles. These bottles contribute to the value-added tax revenue distributed by the federal government among itself, the states, including Kano, and the local government system.

Economic sabotage is something that Nigeria as a country must neither tolerate nor accept.

The second respondent is obligated to monitor and halt any activities that undermine the nation’s economy. Nonetheless, this must be carried out in accordance with established rules and procedures. For possibly the first time in Nigeria, this case establishes that breaking bottles of alcoholic beverages and wasting their contents constitute an act of economic sabotage, along with its consequences, and it further enforces the responsibility of the EFCC to prevent, investigate, and prosecute such actions.