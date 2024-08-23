Police Invite NLC President, Joe Ajaero Over Alleged Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony

The Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has summoned the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, for questioning regarding allegations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.

The invitation was extended through a letter dated August 19, 2024, and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Adamu Mu’azu on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The letter directed Joe Ajaero to appear at the IRT Complex in Abuja on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. The letter cautioned that non-compliance with the invitation would result in the issuance of an arrest warrant.

The letter, titled “Letter of Invitation,” stated, “This office is investigating a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion, and Cybercrime in which you were mentioned. You are therefore invited to interview the undersigned… in connection with the above investigation.”

Reacting to the development, an official of the NLC condemned the invitation, describing it as an indication of the government’s alleged turn towards fascism and an attempt to silence opposition to its policies. The official accused the government of repressing voices critical of its “anti-people” and “anti-poor” measures.

When asked whether Ajaero would honor the invitation, the official confirmed that the NLC president would comply, noting that journalists and other observers would be present during the process.

Benson Upah, the NLC’s Head of Information and Public Affairs, also reacted to the invitation, revealing that the letter was reportedly delivered after hours, raising suspicions among NLC staff. Upah noted that the letter did not address Ajaero by his official title as NLC President, which he found unusual.

The invitation comes on the heels of a recent police raid on the NLC headquarters, which has sparked widespread outrage. The NLC had previously criticized the government for its handling of the #Endbadgovernance protests and had urged dialogue with the organizers. In a National Executive Council (NEC) communiqué, the NLC demanded an apology from both the police and the government for the raid and the associated casualties. At a world press conference held last Thursday, the NLC raised concerns about the safety of its leadership and members, warning that the police would be held responsible if any harm befell them.