Eze Slams APC Deputy National Secretary Over Stance on Reinstatement of  Chief Beke

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described remarks by the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Mr. Festus Fuanters, on the reinstatement of Chief Emeka Beke as “ridiculous, contemptuous, and untutored.”

Fuanters had said the party does not recognize the court judgment reinstating Beke as Chairman of the Rivers State APC chapter. Eze accused him of displaying “barefaced ignorance” and trying to “massage the ego” of unnamed political buccaneers.

Eze cautioned the APC leadership against disregarding court decisions, warning that such actions could spell doom for the judiciary and the country.

He noted that 20 members of the National Working Committee, including principal members, distanced themselves from the media briefing, aware that dealing with Tony Okocha instead of Emeka Beke would be unlawful and invite anarchy.

Eze further stated that the APC Deputy National Secretary’s comments were a clear indication of the party’s disregard for democracy and the rule of law.

He emphasized that the court’s judgment reinstating Beke was binding and should be respected by all party members.

The party chieftain also expressed disappointment that Victor Giadom, a beneficiary of the party’s sacrifices in Rivers State, was among those supporting the illegality. He urged the APC leadership to respect the court’s decision and avoid actions that could destroy the party and democratic institutions in the country.