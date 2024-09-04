Former Local Govt Appointees Launch Group To Support Gov Fubara

Over two thousand members of the Former Local Government Appointees For Simplified Movement (FLGAFSM) gathered at The Tamara Center, along Marine Base in Port Harcourt on Friday, August 23, 2024, to inaugurate the Governor Fubara support group.

The event which marked a new chapter in their journey towards a better political future in Rivers State, brought together members from the 23 local government area chapters in state.

In her inaugural address, Director General of FLGAFSM, Comrade Doris Douglas emphasized the group’s commitment to supporting Governor Siminialayi Fubara’s administration.

“We stand united in our quest for positive change and impact in the polity of our dear State. Our membership cuts across the 23 Local Government Areas, non-indigenes inclusive, with a membership of over two thousand”, Douglas said.

She praised the governor’s leadership style, noting that Governor Siminialayi Fubara has demystified governance in Rivers State, adding that that was partly due to his peaceful disposition. “There is no fear when you sit with him,” she intoned.

The group made several requests to the governor, including recognition as a committed support group, consideration for appointments and elective positions, financial assistance for members in business, employment opportunities, office space, and a bus for mobilization.

In his speech, Chairman of the occasion and former Head of Local Government Council, Dr. Cyril Ahamba Okerenwogba, echoed similar sentiments, urging members to continue supporting the governor.

“We should not lose this good man that God has given to us. I assure you that the governor will remember those working for him.”, Okerenwogba declared.

The inauguration ceremony also featured the presentation of awards to notable individuals for their loyalty and commitment to Governor Fubara’s administration.

The Awardees included Chief of Staff, Government House, Edison Ehie; Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo; 23 Caretaker Committee Chairmen and some Commissioners in Rivers State.

The Dynamic Cultural Dancers from the University of Port Harcourt thrilled the audience with their performances, receiving ceaseless ovation.

Highlight of the event was the inauguration of the 23 local government chapters of FLGAFSM, marking a significant milestone in the group’s journey.

FLGAFSM aims to work in synergy with the Simplified Movement to galvanize support for Governor Fubara’s initiatives and enhance the welfare of its members. With their diverse backgrounds and shared vision, they are committed to building a brighter future for themselves and generations to come.