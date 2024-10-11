I’m Still Member Of PDP, Gov. Fubara Reaffirms

…Regrets Offensive Action If Any

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has reaffirmed his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, despite opposition parties winning all the local government Council seats in the State without the PDP.

Gov. Fubara gave the assurance while swearing in the newly elected chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas in Government House, Port Harcourt on Sunday, describing the event as landmark and the beginning of a new Rivers State.

This followed the successful presentation of certificates of return to the democratically elected Chairmen in the local government elections held across the State on Saturday October 5, 2024 by Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission. The swearing-in witnessed by the Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, had in attendance distinguished stakeholders and political leaders of the State.

The governor in restating his stands of not leaving the party said that desperate situations require desperate measures as his government responded to the situation the State was confronted with by averting the condition where the local government administration will be doomed.

“We were confronted with a situation where the local government of this State was heading for doom and it is because of the genuine love we have for this State we must salvage the local government councils.

What we did with the support of Rivers people is to salvage the local government councils and to the glory of God, that has been done and dusted.”

“So, I thank the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum that is here to witness this ceremony with us. I still assure him, I am sure the reason of his coming is the fear that maybe I want to leave the party, no, I am still with the party.”

Gov. Fubara acknowledged the divine intervention during the week as the elections approached and also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for being a true democrat and supporting the State in concluding the process of having democratically elected leadership at the local government areas.

“Without the support of the President I also believe that we won’t be here. We want to thank him for being a democrat even in the face of the situation that confronted us he still gave us all the support. So on behalf of the good people of Rivers State, I want to thank him.”

He noted that his administration is not prepared to confront or fight anybody as he will continue to use the means of peace to secure the assets of the state, assuring the federal government that his government will not be party to any breakdown of law and order in the State which will negatively affect the country.

The governor charged the newly sworn-in Chairmen to see themselves as servants, and not emperors as that could lead them to problems and avoid the temptation of unnecessary acquisitions that could derail the purpose for which they were elected but utilize the opportunity divinely given to them.

“Life is not about you trying to get everything, if you think it is about getting everything, I assure you, you will lose everything. You must ensure that you utilize this opportunity God has given to you at this critical time. If it is at the normal situation, you may not be there, you know it.

So God has a reason for bringing you people now, don’t fail Him and don’t fail these elders that are here to witness this ceremony.”

“Once you see yourself as the one who knows it all because of the power of the funds at your disposal that is when we start seeing crisis, but see this opportunity as a call to service.

As an opportunity for you to bring people together and to deliver to the people of Rivers State.”

He reiterated that there is an urgent need for development across the 23 Local Government Areas, and admonished the new council chairmen to be ambassadors and ensure that they represent the people effectively by working for the betterment of their local Councils.

Gov. Fubara pointed out that detractors of the State are not relenting as he has credible information about their mobilizing to confront the newly sworn-in Chairmen as they resume on Monday, but charged the Council chairmen to avoid such confrontation.

“I am aware that they are mobilizing 20 persons per unit to go and confront you tomorrow when you resume in your local government headquarters but please if they are coming with violence avoid them, the peace of this State is important to us.

It is on public space, everybody knows what they are planning but please I want to beg everyone of you follow my approach, at the right time you will always win if you are patient and calculated.”

He said his administration is poised to build a peaceful state where everyone is equal and no man is oppressed, stressing that as he promised the people of a better State, they should all work towards that objective by doing what is right for their people.

“We want this to be a landmark. This is the beginning of a new Rivers State and I am going to make sure that I supervise it with all my strength.

You know I am a very disciplined person, I will follow up what is happening at the 23 Local Government Areas with everything because I believe this is not a time for me to make any mistake.

So you must live above board. We are doing this today for Nigerians to know that the issue of local government elections, swearing in and assumption in Rivers State is over.”

He thanked prominent leaders of the State and well-meaning Nigerians as well as Rivers people for their support all through the period and beyond, saying he has men and women of qualities and integrity behind his administration.

Gov. Fubara apologized to those who felt aggrieved in the cause of the process leading to the elections, and noted that it was not intentional, but decisions taken for the good of the State. “So if anybody feels hurt let me on behalf of the government apologise but what is important is that the integrity of Rivers State, the sovereignty of the geography of Rivers State must be protected by me because I took the oath on May 29 to defend the State.”