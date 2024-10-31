20th Anniversary Award/Gala Night: Tribute to Excellence As National Network Newspaper Ends 20th Anniversary in Grand Style

…Honors Gov Fubara, Mayor of Housing, Seinye Lulu-Briggs, Top Media Personalities

Arriving at the exquisite Lasien Pavilion Royal event center along Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, on Friday, October 25, 2024, it was obvious that something big was going on. The lush car park, filled with an array of vehicles that neatly occupied every available space, spoke volumes about the presence of dignitaries.

The occasion was the highly publicized grand finale of the month-long celebration marking the 20th anniversary of National Network newspaper.

The Lasien Pavilion Royal is not just a venue; it also houses the Chapel of God International Worship Center, a church pastored by the renowned philanthropist and Chairman of O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Dr. (Mrs) Seinye Lulu-Briggs.

One thing that struck visitors upon arrival at the newspaper’s event was the warm welcome provided by the ushers. Dressed with poise and elegance, the ushers donned air hostess-style uniforms, complete with tailored red and white blazers and fitted pencil skirts that fell just above the knees.

Their appearance added a touch of sophistication, complemented by matching red caps, creating an atmosphere of hospitality and warmth as they greeted guests with bright smiles.

The staff of National Network equally stole the show, making a striking impression in their all milk-white Senator dresses, exuding unity and professionalism. The pristine attire symbolized the newspaper’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to serving the community over the past two decades.

The evening commenced with an inspiring welcome address by the General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of National Network, Chris Konkwo.

In his speech, Konkwo reflected on the newspaper’s journey, acknowledging the challenges overcame and the milestones achieved.

“Tonight, we celebrate not just our anniversary but also the exemplary individuals who have made significant contributions to our society,” he declared, setting the tone for a night of tributes.

In his address, Chairman of the occasion, Chief Lesi Maol echoed the sentiments of gratitude and pride, emphasizing the importance of recognizing those who lead with integrity and commitment.

Maol, who was represented by Comrade Dr. Menele Nzidee, expressed the pride of the Ogoni in the remarkable achievements of the Publisher of National Network newspaper, Rev. Canon Jerry Needam and his amiable team.

“Excellence is not just a goal; it is a journey,” he remarked, urging everyone to continue striving for greatness.

As the night unfolded, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation for the crowning moment—the presentation of awards to the honorees.

The crowd erupted in applause as each recipient took the stage, showcasing a tapestry of achievements that encompassed various fields but predominantly media and governance.

The awards were categorized in distinct order, with Rivers State governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara bagging two prestigious awards, namely Governor of the Year and Beacon of Peace.

Real Estate guru and Mayor of Housing, My-ACE China, was bestowed with the Pillar of Entrepreneurship Award.

Renowned philanthropist and Chairman of the O.B Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye Lulu-Briggs, took home the Woman of the Year award, while the Best Commissioner Award went to Rivers Information and Communication Commissioner, Warisenibo Joe Johnson.

The Prelate/President of Synod of the Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN), His Eminence, Most Rev’d Dappa O. Abbey was honoured with the Good Shepherd Award.

Former commissioners Ibim Semenitari, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, Barr Emma Okah, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, and Barr. Emeh Glory Emeh was also honored at the event.

Several notable journalists in the were also conferred with awards ranging from Distinguished Leadership Media Award, Pacesetter Media Award, and Special Honors Media Award.

The joy exuded from each honoree as they received their accolades was palpable. With beaming smiles and heartfelt expressions of gratitude, they took a moment to address the audience, sharing their visions for the future and inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

In a heartfelt vote of thanks, the Editor of National Network newspaper, Mr. Ken Asinobi expressed gratitude to all who made the night possible.

Asinobi thanked the esteemed guests, friends, relatives, and the incredible National Network family that made the event successful.

“Your support and dedication have made this celebration a resounding success. Together, we will continue to champion excellence and inspire positive change in our community,” he said.

Highlight of the event was the 20th Anniversary lecture entitled ‘Democracy and Good governance’ delivered by Prof Fidelis Allen , Director, Center for Politics, University of Port Harcourt, and cultural entertainment by the Rivers State Cultural Troupe, Council for Arts and Culture.

As the gala night drew to a close, it was clear that the National Network newspaper had not only celebrated its past but had also set a powerful precedent for the years to come—a testament to excellence, unity, and the unwavering spirit of those who strive to make a difference.

1. GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS

Given your laudable and admirable disposition for Peace and display of uncommon commitment to the welfare of Public Servants, we hereby honour Your Excellency with GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR AWARD.

BEACON OF PEACE AWARD

His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS

In recognition and appreciation of your purposeful Leadership and exemplary Lifestyle, you are hereby acknowledged and honoured as BEACON OF PEACE AWARD.

2 WOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Dr. (Mrs) Seinye Lulu-Briggs

In recognition and appreciation of your legendary attributes, philanthropy and humanitarian services, we gladly honour you with The Woman of the Year Award.

3 BEST COMMISSIONER AWARD

Hon. Warisenibo Joe Johnson

Based on popular opinion on account of your approach to critical issues of State importance, quality representation and articulation as Information Commissioner, you are hereby honoured with Best Commissioner Award.

4 BRIDGE BUILDER MEDIA AWARD

Chief Emeh Glory Emeh

Based on your unprecedented relationship and commitment to the growth of grassroots media, we delightfully honour you with Bridge Builder Media Award.

5 PILLAR OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARD

My-ACE China

Based on popular survey on notable Nigerian nationals who have contributed immeasurably to the socio-economic growth of our society, you are hereby conferred with the Pillar of Entrepreneurship Award.

6 JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Ofonime Okon

Standing out among your peers in unbiased reporting and penchant for exclusive news reports, you are hereby honoured with Best Journalist of the Year Award.

7 DISTINGUISHED LEADERSHIP MEDIA AWARD

Hon. Mrs. Ibim Semenitari

Given your legendary business acumen and commitment to the growth of the media as an agent of social construction of reality in the society, we happily honour you with Distinguished Media Leadership Award.

8 Elder Ignatius Chukwu

Given your legendary business acumen and commitment to the growth of the media as an agent of social construction of reality in the society, we happily honour you with Distinguished Media Leadership Award.

9 Chief Monday Wehere, JP

Given your legendary business acumen and commitment to the growth of the media as an agent of social construction of reality in the society, we happily honour you with Distinguished Media Leadership Award.

10 Rt. Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, DSSRS

Given your legendary business acumen and commitment to the growth of the media as an agent of social construction of reality in the society, we happily honour you with Distinguished Media Leadership Award.

11 Pastor Segun Owolabi

Given your legendary business acumen and commitment to the growth of the media as an agent of social construction of reality in the society, we happily honour you with Distinguished Media Leadership Award.

12 Hon. (Barr) Emma Okah, PhD

Given your legendary business acumen and commitment to the growth of the media as an agent of social construction of reality in the society, we happily honour you with Distinguished Media Leadership Award.

13 Blessing Wikina

Given your legendary business acumen and commitment to the growth of the media as an agent of social construction of reality in the society, we happily honour you with Distinguished Media Leadership Award.

14 Sir Opunabo Inko –Tariah

Given your legendary business acumen and commitment to the growth of the media as an agent of social construction of reality in the society, we happily honour you with Distinguished Media Leadership Award.

15 Sir Ngo Martyns-Yellowe, JP

Given your legendary business acumen and commitment to the growth of the media as an agent of social construction of reality in the society, we happily honour you with Distinguished Media Leadership Award.

16 Hon (Mrs) Sotonye Fulton Toby

Given your legendary business acumen and commitment to the growth of the media as an agent of social construction of reality in the society, we happily honour you with Distinguished Media Leadership Award.

17 Hon. Gloria Harry

Given your legendary business acumen and commitment to the growth of the media as an agent of social construction of reality in the society, we happily honour you with Distinguished Media Leadership Award.

18 PACESETTERS MEDIA AWARD

Vincent Ake

Based on your laudable contributions to media excellence as a professional journalist of admirable repute, we hereby honour you with Pacesetter Media Award.

19 Samuel Iyoyo

Based on your laudable contributions to media excellence as a professional journalist of admirable repute, we hereby honour you with Pacesetter Media Award.

20 Pastor Paulinus Nsirim

Based on your laudable contributions to media excellence as a professional journalist of admirable repute, we hereby honour you with Pacesetter Media Award.

21 Stanley Job Stanley

Based on your laudable contributions to media excellence as a professional journalist of admirable repute, we hereby honour you with Pacesetter Media Award.

22 Opaka Dokubo

Based on your laudable contributions to media excellence as a professional journalist of admirable repute, we hereby honour you with Pacesetter Media Award.

23 Ike Wigodo

Based on your laudable contributions to media excellence as a professional journalist of admirable repute, we hereby honour you with Pacesetter Media Award.

24 Mrs. Lilian Okonkwo-Ogabu

Based on your laudable contributions to media excellence as a professional journalist of admirable repute, we hereby honour you with Pacesetter Media Award.

25 SPECIAL HONOURS MEDIA AWARD

Ilanye Jumbo

Based on your exemplary and ethical conduct as a well bred professional journalist, you are hereby honoured with Special Honours Media Award.

26 Olalekan Ige

Based on your exemplary and ethical conduct as a well bred professional journalist, you are hereby honoured with Special Honours Media Award.

27 SPORTS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Hon. Cyril Dum Wite

On your account of your reputation as an ace sports journalist among the lot, you are hereby honoured with Sports journalist of the Year Award.

28 ADVOCATE FOR JUSTICE AND EQUITY AWARD

Reverend Probel Williams,

Leader, Ogoni Peoples Assembly (OPA).

Given your deep-rooted interest in justice and equity, we most gladly honour you with Advocate for Peace and Equity Award.

29 GOOD SHEPHERD AWARD

His Eminence,

Most Rev’d Dappa O. Abbey HND, BA (HONS) MA, JP

Prelate/President, Christ Army Church Nigeria Synod. Given your unwavering faith as God’s humble servant and commitment to kingdom work, we have the honour to bestow on you, Good Shepherd Award.