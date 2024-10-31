Our Prayers Can Pave Way For Peace, Progress in Rivers State – Pastor (Dr) Somiari

The District Administrator of Greater Evangelism World Crusade (GEWC) Rainbow Zone 2, District 3, has emphasized the critical role of prayer and unity among the church community to navigate the current political crisis in Rivers State.

Pastor Somiari who spoke to National Network on Sunday, shortly after a combined service by the Greater Evangelism World Crusade (GEWC) marking ten years of the death of the founder of GEWC, Apostle (Dr) G.D. Numbere in Rukpokwu likened the escalating tensions between key political figures to a battle between two elephants, where the “grass”—the citizens—inevitably bear the brunt of the conflict.

Pastor Somiari urged the church in Rivers State to engage in earnest prayer for healing and reconciliation among the state’s leaders.

“There is a spiritual dimension to this problem, and we must pray for our leaders to forgive each other and collaborate for the greater good of Rivers State.”, he stated.

He noted the potential for a transformative partnership between the FCT Minister, whom he said is a powerful leader from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Fubara whom he described as ‘Wike’s son’, and who is also emerging in the political arena.

Pastor Somiari expressed confidence that if these leaders could reconcile, their combined influence could usher in significant progress for the state.

His words, “If they join forces, there is nothing that Rivers State cannot achieve. Unity is essential for our development and the dividends of democracy.”

As the political crisis simmer, Pastor Somiari is calling on the church to spearhead prayer initiatives aimed at fostering understanding and cooperation among political leaders.

“The church has a vital role to play in this crisis. Our prayers can pave the way for peace and progress, ensuring that no faction suffers and that all citizens of Rivers State experience growth and development,” he added.

Reflecting on the legacy of Apostle G.D. Numbere, the late founder of GEWC, Pastor Somiari, expressed gratitude for the ministry’s growth ten years after Numbere’s passing.

“We celebrated this milestone, thanking God for the grace to carry on his vision,” he said, emphasizing the importance of upholding the teachings and spirit of their founder. He went on, “Though we miss his physical presence, his vision remains alive within us. Under Pastor Isaac Olori’s leadership, we are expanding this vision, advancing it in knowledge and teachings.”