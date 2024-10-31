Gov Fubara, Proud Of Rivers People For Support

…As Royal Fathers Pass Vote Of Confidence Vote On Gov

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that one of the greatest and propelling reassurances emboldening his administration is the enormous support that Rivers people have continued to give unreservedly.

The Governor emphasised that such support has continued to be exemplified by the words, actions and pledges of loyalty and solidarity from royal fathers and other well-meaning people in the State.

Governor Fubara made the remarks during the post-election solidarity visit by members of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers’ Council (RSTRC), led by their Chairman, His Majesty, Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, at Government House in Port Harc ourt on Friday.

The Governor said that even if he knows of their support for his administration with what they had been doing in their domains, their visit provides a physical declaration that they are ready shoulders to lean on.

Governor Fubara stated: “Your coming to see us this afternoon is a reassurance that we are not standing alone.

“We have the Royal Fathers who control all the villages, and the communities, which make up the Rivers State, on our side. So, what else do I need to say? What else do I need to showcase to the world that we have the support of Rivers people?

“You are the Rivers, you are the leaders, you are the kings, and you are the chiefs. You are the ones that control the locale that make up the entire State. So, I say thank you for coming to reassure this administration that you have our back.”

Governor Fubara stated the resolve of his administration never to engage in any acts of disrespect to the traditional institution in the State.

This is because, he emphasised, they are royal fathers who should serve as a uniting force for all their subjects, contribute to keeping Rivers State peaceful and ensure its progress.

He said, “I will assure you that as a government, we will continue to respect this institution. We will not do anything within our powers directly or indirectly, knowingly or unknowingly to undermine any of you.

“If we have wronged you in any way, let me say, I’m sorry to you here. But I don’t think we will wrong you deliberately because you are our fathers,” he added.

Governor Fubara also commented on the just- concluded Local Government Election on the 5th October, 2024, which was largely peaceful and successful.

He said: “Election has come and election has gone. It is only God that made it possible. It is not myself, neither our calculations. It is God that made it work that way. So, we return all thanks to God and God alone.”

Governor Fubara also approved the release of official vehicles to the traditional rulers, directing the Secretary to the State Government to work with the monarchs to ensure that those who need the cars get theirs and those who need cash in its place will get what they want.

In his address, the Chairman, Rivers State Traditional Rulers’ Council (RSTRC), His Majesty, Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, said the Council, in an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, 8th October, 2024, reviewed some incidents in the State, and decided on the solidarity visit to the Governor.

The chairman, who is also the Eze Oha Apara IV of Apara Kingdom, said they considered the solidarity visit necessary to avail them the opportunity to speak to Rivers people, politicians, their supporters as well as non-indigenes in the State who are fanning the embers of war in Rivers from their self location outside the State.

He stated that in the past one year, the administration of Governor Fubara has committed the resources of State into necessary critical, physical infrastructure and human capital development projects.

Eze Wodo said: “The Council also noted with satisfaction, the government’s investment in the security of lives and property as evident in the equipment of the Nigeria Police and other security apparatuses for optional functionality.

“Members of Council wish to appreciate His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, for the peaceful manner in which he handled the political challenges created in the State by some disgruntled elements before, during and after the October 5, 2024 Local Government Elections.

“The Council also commended residents of the State for listening to the Governor’s message of peace, and for being each other’s keeper during the just-concluded Local Government Election, which was adjudged to be very peaceful even without security cover from the Nigeria Police.

“In view of the fore-going success stories, the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers has passed a vote of confidence on His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, and further stated Council’s resolve to continue to support the Governor in all his programmes and policies throughout his tenure.”

Eze Wodo also said that the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers is not happy with some unpatriotic but prominent sons and daughters of the State who are instigating and funding violence in the State.

He noted that as members of the Council, they had witnessed, sadly, some of the acts of violence perpetrated in the State in recent weeks, which were carried out in broad daylight while the security agencies looked the other way.

He said: “The Rivers State Council Traditional Rulers while thanking His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for his stance of peace in Rivers State, call on him not to allow any person or group of persons to use his good name as a cover to continue to cause trouble in Rivers State.

“The President should not allow himself, his body language or those exercising part of the powers that flow from his Office to be seen as taking part in the seemingly unending political crises in Rivers State.

“The President should do everything necessary to keep Rivers State at peace in the interest of the nation. Let me at this point, once more, appeal to all parties to sheath their swords and work for peace, unity and prosperity of Rivers State because we have no other place to call home except Rivers State.” In his speech, the Rivers State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Engr Charles Amadi, noted that the royal fathers are enormously delighted with the successes of the local government election in the State without police presence, which was free and fair.