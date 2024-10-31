Academic Community Pours Encomium On Prof Sigalo

The academic community in conjunction with the Deeper Life Campus Fellowship (DLCF) has eulogized the retiring Professor Friday Barikpe Sigalo of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt. The event which was held at the Convocation Arena of the institution over the weekend was the Valedictory/Thanksgiving Service in honour of the Professor of Applied Physics with specialization in Astrophysics.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Nlerum S. Okogbule who was the special guest of honour in his remarks, described the celebrant as a practical, committed serving Christian who demonstrated academic prowess in the various units he had served the school and prayed God to guide and protect him in his retirement. He lamented that the school would greatly miss him.

The Emeritus Professor and former VC of the University, Prof Steve Odiowei in his own remarks said he was proud to be associated with the celebrant who he noted deserves all the encomiums being heaped on him.

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion and one of Prof Sigalo’s students, Chief Daere Afonya A Akoba commended his former lecturer for his humane and compassionate service for them which he said contributed in making him what he is today.

He commended Prof. Sigalo for his diligence and dexterity in his works, illustrating his stand point with 5Ps and D which he explained, stands for being Purposeful, a Planner, Pursuer of his vision faithfully as well as being an embodiment of Persistence, Patience and Discipline.

The chairman thereafter, unveiled Professor Sigalo’s latest book “Astrophysics in my Eyes” with the sum of N10 million.

The rich citation of the celebrant was read by Prof. Barigbon Nsereka, Associate Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies and Head, Department of Journalism and Media Studies before an Award of Excellence was given to Prof Sigalo for his outstanding contributions to the academic community as well as to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Nlerum Okogbule for his Examplary Leadership.

In his sermon, the Deeper Life Bible Church State Overseer of Rivers East, Pastor Moses Nsanam, admonished Christians to ensure they make a decision to escape eternal damnation quoting profusely from the holy book to support his standpoint. Other highlights of the event were the glowing testimonies from past students of the celebrant.