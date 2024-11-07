Metro

Blackout In Nigeria As National Grid Collapses Again

Nigeria is yet again thrown into total darkness following the collapse of the National Grid again.

This was confirmed by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC).

A system by the Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh said that the system collapsed at about 13:52 hours today, 5th November 2024.

“This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the EEDC network.

“Consequently, due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide services to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Imo States. “We are on standby awaiting detailed information about the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”

