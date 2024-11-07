Metro

FG Reverses 18-Year Admission Benchmark In Tertiary Institutions

The new Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa has abolished the 18-year admission benchmark into tertiary institutions in the country.

This is as he hinted on the possibility of his administration to review the nation’s education policy.

However, the minister said there be no reversal on the federal government’s decision to void over 22,700 degree certificates obtained by Nigerians in some “fake” universities in neighbouring Togo and Benin Republic. Alausa spoke on Wednesday in his inaugural ministerial press conference which is ongoing in Abuja.

