HYPREP Launches Ogoni Community Peace Award

…Empowers 5,000 Trainees With Starter Packs, Certificates

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has announced the establishment of the Ogoni Community Peace Award, an initiative aimed to recognize and reward Ogoni communities that exemplify peace building and environmental stewardship.

The Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, who disclosed this at the flag-off ceremony for the issuance of certificates and starter packs to 5,000 trainees of the Livelihood Programme on Friday in Port Harcourt, said the peace award will be launched in 2025 and will cover the four local government areas of Khana, Gokana, Tai, and Eleme.

Emphasizing the importance of peace in achieving sustainable development, Prof Zabbey expressed the belief that environmental restoration, livelihood restoration, and the implementation of unique projects can only thrive in a peaceful and cooperative atmosphere.

He noted that the Ogoni Community Peace Award would serve as a vital tool in fostering collaboration among community members, enhancing trust, and encouraging local initiatives aimed at improving the region’s environmental and economic landscape.

Professor Zabbey highlighted HYPREP’s ongoing commitment to restoring livelihoods in hydrocarbon-impacted communities, adding that the project has created thousands of jobs through various initiatives, including land remediation, shoreline cleanup, and the establishment of healthcare facilities.

The project coordinator reemphasized that the distribution of starter packs to the latest batch of trainees symbolizes HYPREP’s dedication to equipping Ogoni youth and women with the skills necessary to thrive.

“The starter packs are not just tools; they represent an opportunity to build sustainable livelihoods and uplift your communities,” he said while urging the trainees to work together to ensure that the progress already recorded is sustained.

As part of its broader mandate, the Projects Coordinator said HYPREP is also rolling out additional training programs in high-demand skill areas such as cybersecurity and commercial diving, further enhancing employment opportunities for the Ogoni people, adding that the project aims to transform Ogoni into a hub of diverse economic activity, fostering development and collective prosperity.

In his goodwill message at the event, the Gbenemene Bangha Kingdom, His Majesty, King (Dr.) Suanu T.Y Baridam, JP charged Ogonis to reject narratives that undermine the efforts of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

King Baridam said it is wrong to publicly claim that HYPREP does not exist, urging patriotic Ogonis to correct anyone who says otherwise.

He called on beneficiaries to take ownership of their training and the resources provided, reminding them that these starter packs are not gifts but tools for building their futures.

Baridam also acknowledged the efforts of past and present HYPREP leadership and singled out the current PC for his commitment to the Ogoni people.

“Among everyone involved with HYPREP, I see Zabbey as the only one who thinks deeply about what can be done for our people,” he remarked.

Also, speaking at the occasion, the CEO of A+ Agency (facilitators of the training), Ireoluwa Soetan, described the event as a milestone for the graduates.

She expressed gratitude to HYPREP for its support and highlighted the transformative journey over the past three years, acknowledging the contributions of contractors and sharing memorable experiences from the culinary and fashion training segments.

Encouraging the trainees to see this moment as a new beginning, Soetan expressed optimism about their future success in global arenas.