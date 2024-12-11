Police Sack 19 Senior Officers, Demote Others Over Misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the dismissal of 19 senior officers for what it termed “gross misconduct” in violation of the established rules and regulations.

During its plenary session in Abuja, chaired by Hashimu Argungu, a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, the commission also demoted 19 additional officers found guilty of various offences.

The dismissed officers included 10 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), 6 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), 2 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs), and 1 Superintendent of Police (SP).

Their dismissals were based on the recommendations from the commission’s members following investigations into multiple petitions against the officers in question.

The commission’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, revealed that two Assistant Inspector Generals (AIGs) were penalised for failing to execute lawful instructions. One AIG received a reprimand, while the other was given a warning letter for negligence of duty.

Ani detailed that among the 19 officers whose ranks were reduced were 1 Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), 1 Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), 2 Superintendents of Police (SPs), 2 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and 13 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs).

He informed journalists that several other officers found culpable received various penalties, including severe reprimands, reprimands, and warning letters, emphasising that those dismissed would face prosecution by the police.

According to him, there are at least three pending disciplinary matters placed on hold pending further information from the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Ani also indicated that the commission reviewed 23 appeals and petitions, as well as nine legal matters and court judgments.

“The Chairman of the Commission, Argungu, said the commission will henceforth consider police disciplinary matters with dispatch so as to free police officers who are not found wanting to continue with their career progression and those found culpable to serve their punishments.

“He warned that the commission will not spare police officers who indulge in civil matters like land disputes, marital issues and rent-related disputes. “DIG Argungu said the courts should be allowed to do their duties while the Police should pay more attention to criminal matters and threats to life.”