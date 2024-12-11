Rivers Head of Service Eulogizes RSG  For Successful FEPSGA 2024  

The Rivers State Government has been commended for hosting a successful Federal Public Service Games (FEPSGA) said to offer the State an opportunity to showcase its rich culture and hospitality and also to encourage friendship and fairplay amongst participants.

Head of Service in the state, Dr. George Chimezie Nwaeke who is the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the games, said this while monitoring the games at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex which is one of the centres used for the FEPSGA in Port Harcourt.

Dr. Nwaeke who described the event as a worthwhile venture said,” it offers the State the opportunity to showcase its beauty, hospitality and who we truly are,” he enthused.

He said the participants should note that it is not all about winning medals but should seize the opportunity to unwind, make friends and project their individualities and skills in a positive manner.

According to Nwaeke, “the participants have to be fair, they have to show love, they have to bond properly, no matter where they are from so that they can actually see what Rivers State is known for”.

He also expressed joy over the gold medals won by team Rivers in the swimming event, saying he didn’t expect anything less than a win.

Commissioner for Sports in the state, Barr. Christopher Green on his part, described the facilities at the Sports Complex as world class, adding that no state in the country can boast of the standard of facilities at the various venues designated for the games in the state.

Hon. Green thanked the Governor Siminalayi Fubara for graciously hosting the prestigious games stressing that the governor has done very well for Rivers State.

The Commissioner disclosed that the Rivers athletes have been in camp for over two months preparing for the competition.

He however, expressed dismay at the refusal of the organisers to allow some participants from the state to register for more than 3 events which he said ought not to be so.

A breakdown of the various game events that took place on day 4 at the Alfred Diete Spiff Complex, Eric Williams of Team Rivers came 1st position in the men’s 200m freestyle in swimming, Tobin Bille Elvis of NPA came 2nd, Louis Shagari and Dino Ebimobowei both of OSGF came 3rd and 4th respectively whereas in the women’s competition Inyingikabo Obia of Team Rivers won the 50m backstroke in addition to

her earlier 100m freestyle win.

Badminton had Edokpayi Tessy of team Rivers dominating in victory over NIPOST, Ministry of Finance won in straight sets 21-8, 21-4 against Ministry of Water Resources, Vera Ikoba of NPA won 21-12, 21-17 against Ifeoma Okoro of Communications while Tessy of Team Rivers fought back in the second set to win 21-16 against Aisha of NCAA, after going down 21-16 in the first half. In the football match, Ministry of Transport defeated ministry of Housing 2:0 at the Sharks Stadium.