RSG Calls For Collective Action Against Gender-Based Violence

The Rivers State Government says acts that are inimical to the growth and development of women and children in the society should be roundly condemned around the world.

Speaking at the end of year/staff appreciation event organised by Divine Mercy Properties Limited over the weekend in Port Harcourt, Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state, Dr. Roseline Apawari Uranta led a sensitization campaign to the event against child molestation, women trafficking and child labour in commemoration of the 16 days of activism against GBV in the state.

Dr. Uranta described them as crimes not only against women and children but crimes against humanity while calling for greater support from the menfolk to ensure that these crimes are completely eradicated from society.

She emphasized the critical role of women in nation building and encouraged the men to assist the women to show their potentials for self actualization which she said, would help in boosting the confidence of the women.

The Commissioner called on men generally to emulate the leadership style and culture of inclusivity as exemplified by the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara whom she said has given women in the state the opportunity to assert themselves and be part of strategic decision making processes and positions in the state.

Earlier, Special guest of honour at the occasion, and former Deputy Governor of the state, Alabo GTG Toby commended the management of Mercy Divine Properties for putting in place a commendable reward system in honour of staff who have put in dedication and hard work during the current business year.

The former Deputy Governor encouraged staff and partners of the organization who were being rewarded with various gifts ranging from cars to landed property in choice locations within the city not to drop the ball but work harder to achieve greater success and cover more milestones in the coming business year.

On her part, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Divine Mercy Properties, Mrs Mercy Amatemeso, said her organistion had been in the business of giving back to society for the past 23 years adding that she was pleased to identify with the Rivers State Government and gave assurances of stronger partnerships with Government.

Mrs Amatemeso attributed her success to the God-factor and revealed that not only staff of the organization were being rewarded but Agents as well as clients who have distinguished themselves in carrying out their responsibilities during the year were also being rewarded to serve as a morale booster and source of encouragement to do more in the future.

Mrs Blessing David Muyiwa and Blessing Ugha, both staff of Mercy Divine Properties who all got car gifts at the ceremony, expressed joy at the gifts they received saying they got nominated by a dint of hard work and dedication to their responsibilities. About five widows nominated by the State Ministry of Women Affairs were presented with bags of rice by Mercy Divine Properties in support of the advocacy and sensitization campaign on 16 days of activism against gender based violence in the state.