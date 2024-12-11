Group Berates NLNG, PH Refinery Over Marginalization Of Wakrike Nation

Wakrike National Congress (WNC),a socio-cultural organization of the Okrika people has berated the managements of the Nigerian liquified Natural Gas( NLNG) and the Port Harcourt Refinery over the alleged continuous marginalization of the Okrika nation.

President of the body, Engr. Davies Solomon expressed this in his address during the one year anniversary of the organization in Port Harcourt.

Engr Solomon whose address was read by Emmanuel Kaldick Jamabo said despite being a major stakeholder in the NLNG and Port Harcourt Refinery projects the Okrika nation has nothing to show for it, adding NLNG and Port Harcourt Refinery have not deemed it necessary to provide social amenities to Okrika communities.

He particularly called on the two companies to ensure constant power supply to Okrika as it was being done in Bonny while youths from the area be given employment opportunities in the two companies.

The WNC president also called for the change in the name of the Port Harcourt Refinery to Okrika/Eleme Refinery as well as change of name of the Onne Port to Onne/Ikpokiri Port.

He also called for the sitting of a higher institution in Okrika nation establishment of a development bank for the Okrikans, establishment of a Radio and Television stations in Okrika as well as the Wakrike chamber of commerce

Other demands include the Wakrike industrial park and the Wakrike historical society

Solomon said time has come for the people to prepare themselves for the age of Artificial Intelligence and invest massively in the agricultural sector.

The President further stressed the need for the people to extend their hands of fellowship to their neighbours inorder to ensure peaceful coexistence with their neighbours.

Earlier the Amanyanabo of Obumuton chiri kingdom in Port Harcourt city local government area HRM king Darick Achesomie had called for unity among Okrikans

King Achesomie said the Okrika nation can only achieve it’s heart desires when the people are united and speak with one voice.

The king stressed the need for them to use the celebration to foster unity and understanding among Okrikans irrespective of differences.

“As we engage in discussion today, let us remember the responsibility we hold for future generations. Our decisions today will shape the world they inherit

“We must work hand in hand, irrespective of our differences to foster understanding and collaboration among our community

“Together we can harness our collective wisdom to propel our society forward” he said.

He said the congress offers the opportunity to ignite ideas, provide solutions and reinforce the commitment to progress

“The congress is not merely a platform for dialogue, it is an opportunity to ignite ideas, provide solutions and reinforce our commitment to progress

“I encourage each of you to share your insights openly and fearlessly . Let us embrace innovation while remaining grounded and in our traditions” he said.

King Achesomie also stressed the need for the people to advocate for quality education, quality health care and economic empowerment through the support of local businesses. He also stressed the need for the people to give attention to the protection of the environment by encouraging waste reduction and protect natural resources for future generations.