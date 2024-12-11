Rain Of Accolades As Barr. Mrs. Ile Clocks 60

The Simplified Grassroot Ladies of Rivers State stood still on Wednesday, December 4,2024, as they rolled out drums to celebrate their State Coordinator, Barr. Mrs. Onyinyechi Ile as she clocked 60 years of age.

The joyous event attracted cream of societies like Eze Ada Ekpeye Logbo, Dr. Patricia Ogbonnaya who showered encomium on the celebrant said the unwavering commitment to the welfare of Rivers women over the years is something that has earned a great love and respect for the celebrant.

She said Simplified Grassroot Ladies cutting across the 23 local government area of Rivers State, including other tribes that resident in the State decided to celebrate their own because of her exceptional leadership qualities, pointing out that one of the cardinal points of leadership is to always put smiles on the faces of people, which Barr. Onyi is known for, and prayed to God for the celebrant to age graciously to reap the fruits of her labour.

Speaking as a retired Civil Servant, Eze Ada Ekpeye Logbo said there was a time Rivers Civil Servants were neglected because the then government never cared about them but the lost glory of Rivers State Civil Service has been restored by Governor Siminialayi Fubara. And that they remained unequivocal that his administration would put lasting smiles on the faces of the people, while urging Rivers people to continue to support Governor Siminialayi Fubara who according to her would stop at nothing in delivering his promises to the masses.

Mrs Nnnena Obonna and Elder Adanne, sisters of the celebrant in their separate speeches said Onyi as she is fondly called is the 5th child of their family and was born a leader.

They described her as an embodiment of great things who goes out of her ways to ensure she renders help to people in need.

They reiterated that her support for humanity was limitless as it cuts across all and sundry that come her way, while praying to God to continue to sustain Onyi to enable her deliver more services to God and humanity.

Pastor Mrs. Edith Ikiroma urged humanity to emulate the like of Barr. Ile for excellence in leadership, saying the celebrant has over the years demonstrated great love, and compassion for the downtrodden.

She advised her to continue in her kind disposition and enjoined other leaders to emulate such.

The Okrika SGL Coordinator, Princess Rachael Dakoru who poured encomiums on the celebrant said it is her good qualities that made everyone to love her without choice even at first sight. “She’s calm, not proud, beautiful in and outside, my prayers for her is for her to live more fruitful years,” she prayed.

Also speaking was the Coordinator of the Asalga SGL, Hon. Mrs. Wanimi . L. Princewill in her panegyric speech described the celebrant as a wonderful, transformative leader, adding that Barr. Onyi has everything positive that qualifies a good leader.

Hon. Princewill opined that it is very rare for high caliber of women to come together in oneness to celebrate their own. She’s a leader in whom we are well pleased . She is giving us a purposeful leadership,” she said.

When asked what the Simplified Grassroot Ladies stands for, she said it a State group, essentially a praying group for the success of Governor Siminialayi Fubara and the government of Rivers State, adding that if all is not well with the Governor, it would impact negatively on the quality of governance and the State. According to her, for the past one year and some months, the State has not been peaceful which she described as unjustifiable. And called on every right thinking Rivers man and woman as well as residents in the State to give their unflinching support to His Excellency, Sir Siminialayi Fubara for a better Rivers State. Highlight of the event was presentation of gift items to the celebrant by various groups and LGAs.