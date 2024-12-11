Councilor Ward 13, Obio/Akpor LGA Reassures Non-Indigenes

The Councilor representing Ward 13 in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers state that consists of Rumuadaolu, Rumuokwuta and Rumuola, Hon Stella Amadi has once more reassured the Non-Indigenous elements resident in their midst of carrying them along in the scheme of things as partners in progress in the present administration.

Addressing their gathering in a Town Hall meeting over the weekend in Port Harcourt, the Councilor promised them that her own brand of politics will be different. “It’s

not going to be business as usual as I will always remember those who worked hard for my emergence and carry everybody along in whichever way possible in appreciation of their efforts.

Hon Amadi lamented that her Ward 13 has been lacking behind in terms of development in the last administration in the state but that she has come to correct most of the anomalies with the help of the present God sent administration in the state.

She disclosed further that the Non-Indigenes have been complaining bitterly of being used and dumped before now but all that will be a thing of the past.

“Skill acquisition, petty loans, Empowerment and scholarship scheme are some of the benefits lined up for them in appreciation of their efforts for my election”; she assured. She reassured her constituents of constant consultation in order to be acquainted with their needs and challenges for possible attention, adding that her vision is to set an enviable record for her successors to emulate.

The Councilor also promised to restructure the group for an inclusive and united front for their mutual benefits. She equally used the opportunity to urge them to mobilize themselves towards the forthcoming commissioning of the reconstructed Okania/ Ogbogoro/Mgbaraja roads by the governor in expression of their gratitude to the God’s sent Messiah.

Hon Amadi recalled the nightmare the people had experienced before now including the relocation of tenants out of the area as a result. She stated that governor Siminalayi Fubara is taking deliberate steps to deliver people-centered projects despite distractions and deserves everybody’s support to achieve set goals.