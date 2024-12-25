Salah Overtakes Haaland In Race For Premier League Golden Boot

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has now surpassed Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Salah scored twice as the Reds defeated Tottenham 6-3 in a thrilling match on Sunday night.

The two goals brought his season total to 15 after 17 games.

The Egyptian now has two more goals than Haaland, who is locked at 13. Cole Palmer, Chelsea’s talisman, is in third position with 10 goals after failing to score against Everton.