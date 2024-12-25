EPL: Amorim Wants Man Utd To Sign Osimhen

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is ‘dissatisfied’ with his present alternatives at the club and has pushed Red Devils officials to sign Chelsea’s long-term target Victor Osimhen.

According to Sky Sport Germany, Amorim is disappointed with his present alternatives in Manchester United’s front line.

Rasmus Hojlund continues to struggle, and Joshua Zirkzee has had a dismal first six months in the Premier League.

According to the report, the Portuguese wants to enhance his offensive options during the January transfer window and has told the Manchester United board that he wants Osimhen at Old Trafford.

This comes after Manchester United were hammered 3-0 by Bournemouth in the Premier League over the weekend.

After Bournemouth defeated Manchester United, Amorim claimed in a post-match interview that he was aware of the magnitude of the challenge he faced at United.

The former Sporting Lisbon coach stated that he was ready’ to do whatever it takes to return Manchester United to the top.

Osimhen has been one of Europe’s most consistent scorers this season. The Nigerian joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli after failing to secure a move to Chelsea.