EPL: Arteta Reveals Player To Replace Saka

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta has identified Gabriel Martinelli as a ‘strong candidate’ to replace Bukayo Saka in the team.

Saka sustained a hamstring injury after attempting to play in a cross in the first half of Arsenal’s Premier League 5-1 win against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Leandro Trossard replaced the England international immediately.

Saka will be out of action for Arsenal for many weeks.

Speaking about the player to replace Saka at the moment, Arteta said as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.