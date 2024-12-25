Sports

EPL: Arteta Reveals Player To Replace Saka

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 10 minutes ago
0 Less than a minute

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta has identified Gabriel Martinelli as a ‘strong candidate’ to replace Bukayo Saka in the team.

Saka sustained a hamstring injury after attempting to play in a cross in the first half of Arsenal’s Premier League 5-1 win against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Leandro Trossard replaced the England international immediately.

Saka will be out of action for Arsenal for many weeks.

Speaking about the player to replace Saka at the moment, Arteta said as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 10 minutes ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

How I Adapted Quickly In Turkey – Osimhen

6 minutes ago

Salah Overtakes Haaland In Race For Premier League Golden Boot

7 minutes ago

EPL: Amorim Wants Man Utd To Sign Osimhen

8 minutes ago

Opobo United All Stars Honours Late Peterside, Bellgam In 8th Annual Game

12 minutes ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button