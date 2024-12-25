Opobo United All Stars Honours Late Peterside, Bellgam In 8th Annual Game

The stage is set for the 8th edition of the annual Opobo United AllStars football game, scheduled to take place on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 2:30 PM, at the iconic Pembe Field, Opobo Town.

This year’s event will feature an exciting showdown between Team John and Team Sigalo, in a game dedicated to celebrating the lives and legacies of two revered club icons, Late Ambassador Warisenibo (Sir) John Dodd Peterside PhD and Late (Hon) Joseph Bellgam.

In a statement issued by the Secretary of Opobo United AllStars FC, Senibo Isobonye Ebenezer Brown, the memorial game is a tribute to the immense contributions these two men made to the club and the Opobo Kingdom during their lifetimes.

“Both Ambassador Peterside and Hon. Bellgam were pillars of the club and exemplified commitment, leadership, and passion for the game. Their dedication not only elevated the team’s profile but also fostered unity within the kingdom. This game is our way of ensuring their positive memories continue to inspire generations,” said Senibo Brown.

The atmosphere is expected to be electric as football enthusiasts, club supporters, and members of the Opobo community gather to witness the friendly yet competitive game. The match promises thrilling action, with Team John and Team Sigalo comprising some of the finest talents within the AllStars club.

The event underscores the enduring spirit of camaraderie and respect that Opobo United AllStars FC has cultivated over the years, while also serving as a poignant reminder of the lasting impact of its late members. As the countdown begins, all roads lead to Pembe Field for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of sportsmanship and remembrance.