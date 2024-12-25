Sports

How I Adapted Quickly In Turkey – Osimhen

Nigerian International and Galatasaray attacker Victor Osimhen has revealed how he adapted quickly to life in Turkey, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Osimhen has been making the headlines since he arrived in Istanbul and has scored 12 goals in the Super Lig to help the Red and Blood stay on top of the table.

Osimhen explained the team players helped him to stabilize the team.

“I think it was very important to come to this team and be part of this big club, they made me feel at home”.  “I adapted very quickly with Baris, Yunus, Gabi, and Dries; I learned their game quickly. And I was happy to be able to help”.

