Governor Siminalayi Fubara has successfully brokered peace with the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADITOP), leading to the suspension of their strike in the state.

The resolution was made possible after Governor Fubara swiftly convened a meeting with key stakeholders, bringing all parties to the table to resolve the impasse. His decisive intervention not only averted a looming fuel crisis but also demonstrated his commitment to the welfare of Rivers State residents.

Speaking to journalists, the Secretary of the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Rivers state chapter, Mr. Inimgba Emmanuel, lauded the governor’s efforts. “The strike has been suspended, and petroleum products can now be distributed across the state, thanks to Governor Fubara’s timely intervention. His leadership has restored calm to the situation,” he confirmed.

The strike, which had threatened to cripple essential services, now stands resolved, with stakeholders applauding Governor Fubara’s pragmatic and results-driven approach. This development adds to the growing list of accomplishments under Governor Fubara’s administration, solidifying his reputation as a leader who acts promptly in the face of challenges.