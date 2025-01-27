Foundation Boosts Teen Education, Growth  In Rivers

In a compelling demonstration of community support and empowerment, the Teens For Christ Foundation has held another educational support initiative aimed at alleviating the financial burdens faced by young individuals.

The event which held on Monday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Holiness Parish, Iwofe, Port Harcourt featured over twenty teenagers who gathered to receive vital assistance aimed at addressing their academic needs.

Speaking at the event, the founder/CEO of the organization, Barrister (Mrs) Ifeoma Mike-Martins, said the foundation has created the program to identify and meet the varied educational requirements faced by local teens.

“After interviewing the teens, we discovered that many of them struggle with essential academic needs such as textbooks, Junior WAEC registration, lab coats, technical drawing boards, school fees, and bags,” she explained.

The support fund, made possible through generous donations and community partnerships, seeks to alleviate the financial burdens that hinder these capable young individuals.

Mike-Martins emphasized the importance of addressing not only academic requirements but also the mental and psychological well-being of the teens.

“We know that the average Nigerian child is exceptionally intelligent and can stand out internationally if given a conducive environment to thrive,” she asserted.

The Pastor-in-charge of Area.(PICA) RCCG, Holiness, Pastor, Mike-Martins Umana, expressed his gratitude to the Teens For Christ Foundation for its unwavering commitment to supporting youth education.

“It is heartwarming to see organizations like Teens For Christ taking initiative to uplift our community’s teenagers,” Pastor Umana remarked.

According to Pastor Mike-Martins, who is the husband of the foundation’s founder, investing in the education of the youth is not just an act of charity but a commitment to their collective future.

“These young minds are the leaders of tomorrow, and it is our duty to provide them with the resources and guidance they need to succeed”, he stated.

Among those present was Mrs. Nkechi Obi, the mother of one of the beneficiaries, who could not contain her emotions as she expressed her gratitude to the foundation.

With tears in her eyes, she said, “I am so thankful for what this organization has done for my child and others like him. We have struggled to afford school supplies and fees, and I always worried about what the future holds. Today, I see hope. This support has lifted a significant burden from my shoulders, and I am forever grateful to the Teens For Christ Foundation for believing in our children.”

Several beneficiary teenagers also shared their heartfelt sentiments regarding the support they received.

“I was losing hope about my education because I thought I wouldn’t be able to pay my school fees,” said 15-year-old Chidiogo. “This support has given me a second chance.”

“I had to stop going to school temporarily because my family couldn’t afford my fees,” added 16-year-old Temitope. “Now, I can continue my studies and dream of becoming a doctor.”

Seventeen-year-old Bright expressed his gratitude, saying, “I thought my dreams were over when I heard I wouldn’t have the funds for my textbooks this year. This foundation has restored my hope.”

Fifteen-year-old Sarah shared a similar sentiment, stating, “I was so worried about my Junior WAEC registration—I didn’t know what to do. Now, I can take the exams and further my education.”

Lastly, 16-year-old Emeka remarked, “I’ve always wanted to study engineering, but my family struggles financially. With this support, I feel like I can make my dream come true.”

Recall that the Teens For Christ Foundation recently hosted a seminar titled “The Regenerated Teenager” at Faith Baptist College, Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

The seminar drew an impressive crowd of over 300 students eager to delve into discussions about faith and personal development.

During her speech at the seminar, Mike-Martins reiterated the foundation’s mission to nurture teenagers and provide them with essential tools for a successful future.

“Our objective is to empower these young individuals, helping them navigate both their spiritual and personal growth as they prepare for adulthood,” she said.

The Teens For Christ Foundation continues to play a crucial role in the lives of teenagers in Port Harcourt, reinforcing the message of hope and opportunity through education and community engagement. As the foundation looks forward to future events and initiatives, the community remains optimistic about the positive impact of these programs on youth development in the region.