More Projects In Emohua As Council Chairman Swings Into Action

Emohua Local Government Council is to embark on the construction of a 1.5 kilometre road with 2 sided drainages of 1.5 kilometers each in Rundele community.

Chairman of the Council, Chief David Omereji who announced this at Ndele during the inspection of projects being undertaken by his administration, said the construction work which commences tomorrow Friday 24th January, 2025, would be completed in 6 weeks, adding that the road including the one being executed by the state government would ease transportation challenges faced by the people in the area.

He pleaded with the people of Rundele community to support the contractors to enhance speedy completion of the road project.

“Today we are here to carry out another 1.5kilometers road and 3 Kilometers drains and to the glory of God, this project will start tomorrow. And the project will be completed in 6 weeks”, he said.

Chief Omereji disclosed that the Council was executing the project with the lean resources at its disposal, due to its commitment to the welfare of the people.

“I want to appeal to the good people of Ndele community, the Council is doing this project, we don’t have much but we are dedicated and committed to say our involvement in politics is to provide the needed services to the good people of Emohua Local government, that’s agenda number 1, agenda number 2 is to serve the people, and agenda number 3 is to continue to serve the people”, he noted, adding that the Council administration has provided electricity for the Rundele community, while the state government is also constructing a road project from Abandele to connect Abua/Odual LGA.

*Rivers State Governor our Principal and leader, Sir Amaopusenibo Siminialayi Fubara is carrying out a massive road from Abandele to connect Abua/Odual which is very huge, and being his children, a Lion cannot give birth to rat, we are standing by the Governor and we are taking another 1.5 kilometer road that will connect this point to the other point”, Chief Omereji announced.

He described Ndele community as a peaceful community which had always provided security to both local and state government projects, enjoining them to continue in that light to keep attracting more development projects to the area.

He also appealed to the Traditional ruler of rhe Community, His Highness, Damian Ejiowhor to continue to demonstrate support for Government projects sited in his domains with a view to attracting more development projects to the kingdom.

“As we do that we will continue to carry out more projects that will better the lives of our people and for the progress of this community. I want to assure you that the government of Siminialayi Fubara will not neglect the people of Ndele and I know more things are on the way”, the Chairman said.

The Nyeweali of Rundele, Eze Damian Ejiowhor praised the Council Chairman and the State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara for their interest in the development of all parts of the State, including Emohua LGA, assuring them of the support of the people at all times.

Meanwhile, a one time Minority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and leader of Simplified Movement in Ward 7, Chief Azubuike Odum said the Council Chairman had through the construction of the road demonstrated his love for the people of Rundele ward 7 and assured him of maximum cooperation with the Contractors to ensure timely completion of the project.

The Councillor representing Ward 7 and Deputy leader of Emohua Legislative Assembly, said the people of Rundele will reciprocate the kind gesture extended to them by the Governor through massive votes in 2027.

The chairman who also inspected the level of work done on the Rumuada-Ahiazu 1.2 kilometer road in Ogbakiri traversing wards one and two, expressed delight with the quality and pace of work done.

“For record purposes , this road is 1.2 kilometers long and 2.4 kilometres drains. As you can see the road is completed”, he said, expressing happiness that the Council has made supporters of Siminialayi Fubara proud.

“Those who were here the first time we came here, this place was a very thick forest, but to the glory of God the Council has graciously made the supporters of Sim proud. You can see how beautiful the road is and in or before 2 weeks the road will be ready for commissioning”, he said, and assured the people that their support for the Governor is not in vain.

He told the people that Governor Siminialayi Fubara has also awarded the Rundele -Tema-waterside road project to Julius Berger.

Chief Omereji said very soon the over 14 kilometers road project would be completed and commissioned, and solicited their support to pave way for more developments.

“I want to assure all of you that while you support the government of the state and us in our own locality, as a Council, we will not stop bringing good projects to this community. Remain calm and peaceful and continue to pray for the Governor. God who has begun the good work will perfect what he has started in Fubara’s government “, he concluded.

Also inspected were the Rumuji Police Station and the Rumuji Magistrates Court where the first phase of reconstruction of Police Quarters, including fencing and interlocking works have been completed.

He told the new Police DPO and the Presiding Judge of the Magistrate Court, Justice Amadi Nna that the second phase of work, including reconstruction and furnishing of office spaces would commence immediately and advised the DPO, CSP Larry Augustus to relocate to a temporary building to allow the second phase of the work to commence.