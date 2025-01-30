Khana Council Boss Pledges Power for All Communities Amid Praises For Bringing Light To Khana Communities

Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Hon. Martins Nwigbo, has committed to providing electricity to every community within the LGA, addressing a long standing infrastructure challenge and stimulate economic growth, enhance social activities, and improve living standards for Khana residents.

Hon. Nwigbo stated this Wednesday 29, January 2025 during the official commissioning of 500kva electricity transformers at Market Road Bori.

“Before I leave this seat after three years as Council Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, the entire community will be connected to the national grid, and electricity will be available in all communities.”

According to the Council Chairman, during his campaign, he had promised the people of Bori that he would provide them with electricity, a pledge he has now fulfilled after 20 years of darkness in some parts of the community.

“I informed the people of Bori during my campaign that I would provide them with electricity, as part of my promise to them. This was in response to complaints that some areas of Bori had been without power for 20 years. I assured them that I would deliver on this promise, and today, I am proud to say that I have fulfilled it. By doing so, I am keeping my commitment to the people of Bori and upholding our duty to fulfill all promises made to them.”

According to Amb. Orji Ngofa, former chairman of Eleme Local Government and former Ambassador to the Netherlands, and Special Guest of Honour, “it was an honour to commission this vital infrastructure, which will energize Khana communities and propel economic growth” during the transformer commissioning ceremony.

“Chairman, I am delighted to have been invited to commission these transformers, marking a significant milestone in your first 100 days in office. Your impressive start is commendable. We have inspected the five transformers installed by your administration and would like to express our gratitude for your efforts.

“These transformers have significantly boosted economic activities in the area, empowering women, artisans, and small-scale businesses. Your visionary leadership and commitment to addressing the needs of the people are evident.

“As a former chairman, I have been observing the activities of local governments in Rivers State, and I am pleased to note the positive competition among chairmen, particularly those from Ogoni extraction. Bori holds great significance for us as Ogoni people, and your outstanding performance has the potential to inspire others, particularly council chairmen, to excel.

“Your leadership has demonstrated a genuine commitment to developing Ogoni, not just Bori. Bori is our collective heritage, and your efforts have benefited us all.

“I urge you to maintain this momentum and sustain your vision for development. I am confident that your experience will undoubtedly benefit your people, and they will appreciate your efforts.he stated.

As the electricity transformers roared to life, the traders at the Bori Market erupted into jubilation, their faces beaming with joy. “This is a new dawn for us, it is now we are having chairman!” exclaimed Kpusira Ledor, They sang, danced and heaped praises on the Chairman, extolling his visionary leadership and commitment to their welfare. “God bless our Chairman!” chorused the crowd. “He has brought light to our businesses and our lives. We are forever grateful!”they rejoiced.