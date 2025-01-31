AFCON 2025: Nigeria Drawn Against Tunisia, Tanzania, Uganda

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group C for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The draw took place in Morocco on Monday, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting tournament. A particularly enticing match in the group will see Nigeria face off against Tunisia, a team that has historically posed challenges for the Nigerian squad.

Tunisia, AFCON champions on home soil in 2004, previously eliminated Nigeria in the semi-finals of that tournament before going on to defeat Morocco in the final. The two sides also clashed in the Round of 16 during AFCON 2021 in Cameroon, with Tunisia emerging victorious. However, Nigeria has a strong record against Tunisia, having defeated them 4-2 on their way to the AFCON final in 2000, where they lost to Cameroon.

While Nigeria and Tunisia are considered the stronger teams in Group C, East African sides Tanzania and Uganda will be keen to disrupt the order and fight for the two automatic qualification spots.

In other groups, there are no shortage of thrilling encounters. Host nation Morocco leads Group A, alongside Mali, Zambia, and Comoros. Group B features heavyweights Egypt, South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe, all of whom will be looking to make a statement.

In Group D, reigning champions Senegal will face off with DR Congo, Benin, and Botswana. Meanwhile, Algeria has been drawn against Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, and Sudan in Group E.

Defending champions Ivory Coast will look to start their title defense strong in Group F, where they’ll face Cameroon, Gabon, and Mozambique.

As the countdown to the tournament begins, Nigerian fans are hopeful that the Super Eagles can go one step further after narrowly losing to Ivory Coast in the previous final.

Malian coach Eric Chelle, who was recently appointed to lead the Super Eagles, was present at Monday’s draw in Morocco. Chelle will be aiming to join the ranks of Nigerian coaching legends such as Otto Gloria, Clemens Westerhof, and Stephen Keshi, by guiding the team to their fourth AFCON title.

CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, expressed his excitement for the upcoming tournament, noting that the first AFCON to span two years promises to be the most successful yet. “Ivory Coast raised the bar last year, and now we must strive for even greater heights,” said Motsepe. Originally scheduled for mid-2025, the tournament was moved to avoid a clash with the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. Motsepe assured fans that the new dates will not affect the tournament’s quality. “Africa has an abundance of exceptional footballing talent, and all of them will be in Morocco,” he added.