Governor Siminalayi Fubara Turns 50 Today

…As Rivers People Pay Glowing Tributes

…Applaud His Achievements

Rivers State, popularly known as the Treasure Base of Nigeria, will undoubtedly stand still today in honour of a remarkable individual — Governor Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS — as he celebrates his 50th birthday anniversary! Series of events would be lined up reflecting on Governor Fubara’s journey and achievements as the leader and father of the state. In short, the milestone would be greeted with pomp and circumstance!

From the creeks of Bonny to the bustling streets of Port Harcourt, tributes have continued to pour in from all corners of Rivers State. Market women, civil servants, students, and traditional rulers have in turns taken to both traditional and social media to eulogize Governor Fubara for his visionary leadership, which has brought stability and progress to the state.

“Governor Fubara is a blessing to Rivers State,” says Madam Agatha Worlu, a trader at Mile One Market. “His administration’s support for small businesses has transformed lives. Today, we celebrate not just his birthday but his impact on our lives.”

Traditional rulers, led by the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Chiefs, HRM Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, described the governor as a leader who respects and promotes the cultural heritage of Rivers people.

He noted that Governor Fubara’s commitment to restoring peace and fostering unity among diverse communities is a legacy that will endure for generations.

In a goodwill message titled “50 Hearty Cheers to A Visionary Leader,” the Rivers State Caucus of the House of Representatives praised Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s leadership style. The message, signed by Caucus Leader Rep. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, along with Reps. Boma Goodhead, Boniface S. Emerengwa, Allison Anderson Igbiks, and Manuchim Umezuike, stated: “Governor Fubara’s tireless efforts in leadership, security, and development are commendable. We pray for God’s continued wisdom, strength, and good health for you.”

Deputy Governor Prof. Mrs. Ngozi Odu remarked, “Your Excellency, your exemplary leadership, unwavering dedication, and profound commitment to the progress and prosperity of Rivers State have left an indelible mark on our people. Your 50th birthday is not just a milestone; it is a testament to a life dedicated to service, excellence, and the betterment of our beloved state.”

Dame Prof. Mrs. Roseline Sonaayee Konya, Chairman of the Governing Council at Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, described Gov. Fubara as “a bridge builder and a man of peace, vision, and wisdom, celebrating another remarkable journey of formidable success in Rivers State.”

A pro-Fubara support group, the Opobo Elder Statesmen4Sim, expressed their congratulations in a message signed by Chairman Alabo Edwin Cockeye Brown and 62 other members. They stated, “Your commitment to the welfare and development of the people of Rivers State is truly commendable. We wish you continued wisdom, strength, and good health as you steer the affairs of our dear state.”

Prof. Okechuku Onuchuku, acting Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Port Harcourt, prayed for God’s guidance and protection as Governor Fubara leads Rivers State, wishing him many more healthy years ahead.

The Rivers SIM Movement (RSM) joined the celebrations with a message declaring: “Rivers SIM Movement (RSM) celebrates our grand patron, a leader of unparalleled distinction as he turns 50.”

Alabo Chief David Briggs, Executive Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), recognized Governor Fubara as “an exceptional and inspiring leader of our times who has shown great dedication and commitment to achieving the very best for the citizens of Rivers State,” congratulating him on reaching the milestone of 50.

A 34-member delegation from the Rivers State Cabinet, led by Secretary to the State Government Dr. Tammy Danagogo, also celebrated Governor Siminalayi Fubara. In their joint congratulatory message, they said: “Your Excellency, you have proven to be a visionary, pragmatic, and dynamic leader dedicated to strategically repositioning our state for greater growth and accelerated development, despite the ongoing campaign of calumny and distractions from political adversaries.”

“As you reach this golden age, we pray that God Almighty grants you many more fruitful years filled with happiness, peace, and joy, and grants you the grace to continue providing exceptional service to the good people of Rivers State and humanity at large, in perfect health and vitality.”

Amb. Marvin Yobana, Leader of the Simplified Movement in Khana Local Government Area, also extended his birthday wishes to Governor Fubara, stating, “Happy birthday to His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, an exceptional leader and incredible friend! May your birthday mark the beginning of another remarkable year filled with joy, good health, and continued success in all your endeavors. You’ve made a real difference in the lives of our people, and I’m grateful for your selfless service to Rivers State.”

From Bori, the headquarters of Khana Local Government Area, Council Chairman Chief Hon. Martins Nwigbo congratulated Governor Fubara on his 50th birthday, celebrating his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to development. He praised the governor’s dedication to peace and progress, noting his compassion and resilience as sources of inspiration. Hon. Nwigbo expressed prayers for God’s continued blessings, wisdom, and strength for the governor in his selfless service to the state.

Similarly, Hon. Lazarus Nteogwuile Gogoteh, Executive Chairman of Andoni LGA, extended heartfelt congratulations to Governor Fubara on his 50th birthday, commending his remarkable leadership, transformative policies, and unwavering dedication to the progress of Rivers State. He highlighted the profound impact of the governor’s efforts in uplifting communities and inspiring countless individuals, expressing prayers for continued wisdom, strength, and resolve for the governor in achieving even greater milestones in the years ahead.

As Governor Fubara marks his golden jubilee, it is impossible to overlook the strides his administration has made in less than two years, in areas such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, and youth empowerment.

Since assuming office, Governor Fubara has prioritized the execution of critical projects across the state. The Port Harcourt Ring Road project and the completion of the Trans-Kalabari Road and internal roads across many towns in the state are just a few examples of his commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth.

In the education sector, the governor’s many initiatives initiative have given thousands of Rivers children access to quality learning opportunities, while the renovation of dilapidated schools and construction of new ones have raised the standard of education.

Healthcare has also received a significant boost under Governor Fubara’s leadership. The governor has provided residents with access to world-class medical services. He has also launched initiatives to ensure that even the most remote communities benefit from essential healthcare services.

The governor’s achievements in youth empowerment have also been widely celebrated. Through his many innovative programmes, thousands of young people have received training and funding to kickstart their businesses. Many recipients of his initiatives describe them as “a lifeline” that has set them on a path to success.

The celebration of Governor Fubara’s 50th birthday promises to be a grand affair. A thanksgiving service will apparently set the tone for the day, followed by cultural displays showcasing the rich heritage of Rivers people.

It is very obvious that a gala night at the Government House will feature goodwill messages from dignitaries and performances by artists.

As Rivers State joins Governor Fubara in marking this golden milestone, the people’s hope for a brighter future under his leadership remains steadfast. Today, the Treasure Base of Nigeria celebrates not just a leader but a visionary who has dedicated his life to the service of his people.

Happy Birthday, Governor Siminalayi Fubara!