The Salvation Army @ 160: Major Edung Calls For Innovative Outreach To Engage New Generations

The Salvation Army commemorated its 160th Founder’s Day with a spirited celebration in Port Harcourt, where District Commander Major Samuel Edung delivered an inspiring address under the theme, “Same Message, Fresh Expression.”

Speaking to a full congregation, Major Edung emphasized the lasting significance of the Salvation Army’s mission.

He urged members to remain steadfast in their core beliefs while seeking innovative ways to share the gospel.

“The cross is at the center of our calling, and we must not become soft or complacent,” he said, encouraging the faithful to continue the tradition of active service and inspiration.

Major Edung challenged attendees to move beyond established routines and actively engage with younger generations.

He stressed that salvation is not merely a historical concept but a living reality that must be demonstrated in daily life.

“We need to be present in our communities, to go out, to reach others, to bring the message beyond our walls,” he urged, calling on members to extend their outreach beyond the church.

Highlighting the importance of adapting to contemporary society, Major Edung explained that reaching a new generation requires a fresh expression of the same message, one that speaks to today’s world.

He encouraged the congregation to adopt new strategies and avoid becoming inward-focused, stressing the universal and urgent nature of the Salvation Army’s mission.

In his concluding remarks, Major Edung reminded the congregation that while Jesus Christ remains the same yesterday, today, and forever, the methods used to share His message can and must change.

He emphasized the need to respond to the cries of those waiting for help, warning against complacency.

A significant highlight of the event was the formal enrolment of both Junior Soldiers and Senior Soldiers. The Junior Soldiers affirmed their pledge to follow and be true soldiers of Christ and were prayed for by the congregation. They appeared united and vibrant, dressed in white shirts on red with strapped ties to match.

However, the enrolment of Senior Soldiers revealed some challenges; many of the newly enrolled senior soldiers could not recite the 11 Articles of Faith, and none were able to answer questions about key figures and leadership within The Salvation Army, Nigeria Territory, an embarrassing moment that underscored the need for deeper engagement and education.

Over 12 Corps in The Salvation Army family from Rivers and Bayelsa Divisions filed out to announce financial support for the church. They include Port Harcourt Central Corps, Diobu Corps, Nkoro Corps, Yenagoa Corps, Rukpokwu Corps, Ubrama Corps, Igbo-Etche Corps, Eleme Corps , Rumumasi Corps, Ibeto Corps, Oyigbo Corps, and Bonny Corps

The vibrant ceremony also saw goodwill messages from Prof. Sodienye Abere and Major Patrick Orasibe, praising the commitment and resilience of the congregation in celebrating the 160th anniversary of the church.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the occasion, former Vice Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area and a past Literary Secretary of The Salvation Army, Nigeria, Hon (Dr) Amb. Angela Oju-Kienmie expressed joy in celebrating the founders’ legacy.

She praised the positive impact of evangelism and called for a return to the core mission of preaching, visitation, and gospel outreach.

“We must go back to our vision of evangelism and visitation,” Dr. Ojukkemier stated, emphasizing the power of media and sacrifice in spreading the gospel.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Engr Joel Obinna Onyebuchi, reaffirmed the commitment to reach out and draw men and women to Christ at every opportunity.

“Knowing our founders, William Booth and Catherine Booth, evangelism was one of our core values and we don’t play with that. We reach out to the release and do all we can to draw men to Christ at all time at every giving opportunity”, he said..

As The Salvation Army which was founded in 1865 on the streets of East London. marks 160 years of service, it continues to inspire millions worldwide through its unwavering dedication to evangelism, social service, and community upliftment.