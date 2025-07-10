Ex – MOSOP President, Pyagbara Speaks On  Fubara, Wike Reconciliation

In reaction to the peaceful settlement of the political crisis that erupted in the State since October, 2023 which culminated in the declaration of State of Emergency on March 18, 2025 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former president of the Movement for the Survival Of Ogoni People (MOSOP), Dr Legborsi Saro Pyagbara has observed that the reported peace and reconciliation achieved in the state could best be described as peace of the graveyard.

In an interview with the National Network newspaper over the weekend in Port Harcourt, Dr. Pyagbara said though everybody desires peace in the state which he noted, is ultimately a catalyst for development, it should not however, be the type which appears to have been achieved by gunpoint.

According to him, “the fear at the moment is that the statements from the parties concerned don’t really show that genuine peace has been restored in the state ” What is really in place is peace that was achieved at gunpoint with the trading of Rivers resources to some people which may not be good for the overall peace and development of the state.”

He made it clear that the way the peace process was put together doesn’t inspire confidence that the resources of the state have not been put on sale for certain individuals and hoped to be proved wrong.

Dr. Pyagbara who is also the Executive Director of African Indigenous Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development lamented that Rivers state which used to be the sinasure of the Niger Delta and a resting place for all, which is also part of the reason it is called Garden City because of its peaceful environment has been transformed from a peaceful state to a violent one as a result of the crisis.

“We welcome every attempt at peace building and reconciliation, but our only concern is that this should not be a piece of the graveyard where of course, the resources of Rivers State have been pledged to certain individuals because of peace.

That for me is not guaranteeing justice, equity and respect for democratic voice of Rivers people”.

He explained further that a peace that will not make Rivers people smile but rather drag them into grinding poverty is not the type of peace Rivers people craved for, adding that the whole thing as orchestrated is indeed peace purchased at the expense of mortgaging the resources of Rivers people to certain individuals just for the purpose of having a resemblance of peace.

On what he thinks of the former Rivers governor and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Pyagbara acknowledged that Wike has been governor and a leader in the state for eight years without any disturbances whatsoever and supposed to have given way for his chosen successor to make his mark.

He explained that a leader should be concerned about building a legacy that outlives him, adding that the only way one can successfully do so is to have a successor that can build on what one has done by allowing the successor free hand to operate within the confines of democratic setting.

“But when a predecessor doesn’t want a successor to operate and succeed is to my understanding unusual”; he stressed.

On what he thinks of governor Fubara and the outcome of the reconciliation, the former MOSOP President said the governor appears to have walked into a trap.

He recalled that before the fight, there were certain things that made the governor to go into the fight in the first place, he queried whether those things have been addressed in course of the negotiation.

“Those issues that led to the fight, have they been resolved to guarantee lasting peace?”; he asked. In a real peace and reconciliation setting, he observed, both sides should be willing to make concessions and compromise to achieve lasting peace.

On the aspect of the condition that banned the governor from contesting for a second term in office, Pyagbara said everybody has a democratic right to contest for election and that nobody has the right to abridge any person’s right in that case. “That for me is a failure of the peace process”.

He made it clear that if governor Fubara had on his own said he will not be re-contesting as a concession for peace, it would be understood.

“But if it is forced on him as part of the peace process, then that is an attempt to abridge his democratic right to vote and be voted for as a way of achieving peace”; he said.

He also said that for governor Fubara to have been coerced into conceding on all the conditions for peace sake is not acceptable.

Dr. Pyagbara reasoned that Fubara had supporters and followers before the fight, he asked whether their interest were covered in the reconciliation for genuine peace to take place.

Dr. Pyagbara used the opportunity to call on Rivers people and Residents to be vigilant especially on the issue of the state resources, Revenue, budget and budget allocations to ensure the protection of the state resources from looters.

“Rivers people should remain vigilant and monitor how their resources are being distributed”; he warned.

Recall that in the heat of the political crisis in Rivers State, Governor Fubara made two outstanding statements: “I cannot offer them my liver and kidneys”.

The second one was: “I cannot govern Rivers State on my knees “. He wondered Who knows how difficult it was for the governor to have acceded to the demands or expectation of the group led by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The suspended governor had also openly confessed that the cause of the crisis is the inordinate quest to corner the commonwealth of the state by those fighting him.

He repeatedly alluded to the fact that his administration represents a breathe of fresh air and liberation for Rivers people, opposed to the somewhat stranglehold they were under the immediate past administration of Nyesom Wike. The former MOSOP President wondered how all these can be reconciled in the second half of the administration.