Fmr. Gov Ayo Fayose Survives ₦6.9bn EFCC Charge

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose celebrating his victory at the Federal High Court in Lagos by sharing a meal of amala with site workers. Credit: Facebook | Lere Olayinka

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday celebrated his victory at the Federal High Court in Lagos by sharing a meal of amala with site workers.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke discharged Fayose of charges bordering on money laundering and theft involving ₦6.9 billion, after upholding a no-case submission filed by his legal team.

The judge ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission failed to establish a prima facie case or directly link him to the alleged crimes.

Fayose was first arraigned in 2018 before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, but the case was later transferred to Justice Aneke.

The EFCC had accused him of receiving ₦1.2 billion for his 2014 governorship campaign and allegedly collecting $5 million in cash from former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, without routing it through any financial institution. After the judgment, Fayose was seen in a video posted on Wednesday by Lere Olayinka — Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike — eating amala with site workers.

