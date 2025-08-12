Loveday Nwinenyor Laid To Rest Amid Tears

…As Methodist Cleric Warns Against Complacency in Worship, Faith

The funeral service of the late Mr. Loveday Keaniabaridoo Nnaa Nwinyenyor was marked by a solemn and deeply reflective sermon delivered by Very Rev Dr. Monday A. U. Ujile, the Presbyter of Rev Paul Kingston Memorial Methodist Church, Kono in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

In a moment charged with both grief and spiritual exhortation, the Presbyter issued a heartfelt warning against complacency in worship and faith, reminding all present of the serious consequences of neglecting a dedicated relationship with God.

Addressing traditional rulers, distinguished leaders, clergy, family members, and friends, Very Rev’d Ujile opened their sermon with comforting prayers for the bereaved family, calling on God to grant them strength and consolation amid their loss.

The core message which was centered around the theme “Eternal Life for the Faithful is Dedicated in Christ Alone”, was drawn from Matthew 24:17-21, which speaks of the trials and tribulations prophesied to come before the final rapture and judgment.

The Presbyter described this coming period as a time of unparalleled suffering — “the time of abomination,” “Jacob’s trouble,” and a “time of desolation.” He underscored that such trials will test the faith of believers and that only the faithful who are truly dedicated to God’s word will be prepared and protected.

Taking a critical look at the scripture, the sermon reflected on the story of Moses and the celestial dispute over his body, as well as the parable of Lazarus and the rich man. These stories were used to emphasize the spiritual reality that dedication and obedience to God’s commands determine the eternal fate of souls beyond death. The late Loveday was honored as a faithful servant whose life dedication exemplified the promise of eternal life in Christ.

The Presbyter’s firm message revolved around a call to renewed commitment: Many today “are no longer serious in worshipping God” and treat the word of God lightly, risking spiritual destruction.

He challenged all to reflect on their own lives, urging them to obey the word of God sincerely and to embrace faith with seriousness to merit grace in the final judgment.

Tributes poured in like rainfall, coming from family members, friends, relations, and several organizations.

Dr. Nwielaghi B. Michael, expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Loveday, whom he described as a beloved brother, uncle, and guardian.

He reminisced about their time together at Amadi Flat, highlighting Loveday’s generous and sociable nature. Dr. Michael acknowledged the deep grief felt by Loveday’s family and offered his heartfelt condolences, emphasizing that while words may fall short, they are in his thoughts and prayers.

He prayed for God’s comfort and strength for the family during this difficult time and concluded with a blessing for Loveday’s soul and all the faithful departed.

On its part, the Kono Progressives Association (KPA) described him as a towering figure whose passing on January 7, 2025, left them in deep shock and sorrow.

KPA celebrated Loveday for his humor, humility, honesty, and unwavering dedication to the association since its inception in 1983, adding that he rarely missed meetings and played a pivotal role in key projects like the Barisua Wilox Hall, Kono Bus Stand, and World Bank water schemes.

“His wisdom, passion, and leadership were widely respected, earning him reverence even among prominent regional leaders. Beyond his public contributions, Loveday was a devoted family man who deeply loved his wife and daughters,” the group wrote in the tribute that was signed by Godwin Barisua Wiwuga (President) and Nwinaene Godfrey S (Secretary).

The KPA expressed how profoundly they will miss him but take comfort in his enduring legacy of integrity, friendliness, and generosity, praying for his eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord.

Similarly, the late Loveday’s bosom friend, Engr. Chief John Eebu Yowika expressed profound shock and sorrow at the unexpected passing of ‘Ogbom’, reflecting on the difficulty of accepting this loss.

He however found comfort in the biblical wisdom of Ecclesiastes, acknowledging the natural cycle of life and death, and offers heartfelt prayers for the repose of Ogbom’s soul, bidding a poignant farewell.

Dr. Nwielaghi B. Michael, KSM, JP; Engr. Chief John Eebu Yowika, Nwinaene Godfrey, Sir Engr. Martin Melu Mmeo, Elder Michael N. Nwisane, Dr. Niabari Austin Zukbee, Hon. S. B. Wifa, Godwin Barisua Nwiwugha, Bishop Goodluck Nwiwuga, Professor Paul Kuah, Ema Gbole-Nwikina, Blessing Wikina, Dr. Godwin Williamson, Ekere Kananga, Eric Nwinaen, Elder Lucky Yobana, Austin Adolphus, Dr. Deedum Wifa, Lawrence Nwibanaka, Power Maeba and Isaac Maeba were among dignitaries who paid their last respect to Loveday as he was laid to rest amidst tears.