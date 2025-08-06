Rivers 2025 LG Elections: Chairmanship Candidates Emerge

As political activities intensify ahead of the Rivers State local government elections scheduled for August 30, 2025, the two major political parties — the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) — have completed their selection processes across the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The consensus arrangements, strategic defections, and internal zoning formulas that produced the candidates mark a paradigm shift in the political dynamics of the state, especially in historically PDP-dominated regions.

The following is a comprehensive breakdown of the chairmanship candidates, categorized by the three senatorial districts in Rivers State.

Rivers South-East Senatorial District: (Khana, Gokana, Tai, Eleme, Andoni, Opobo/Nkoro, Oyigbo)

Hon Thomas Bariere – Khana LGA

In Khana Local Government Area, Hon. Thomas Bariere Ariar emerged as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). A former council chairman under the PDP, Bariere’s defection to the APC and subsequent endorsement signaled a strategic shift in Ogoni politics.

Confidence Deko – Gokana LGA

In Gokana LGA, Confidence Deko, another returning former PDP chairman, secured the APC ticket following wide consultations among stakeholders.

Mbakpone Friday Okpe – Tai LGA

Tai LGA produced Dr. Mbakpone Friday Okpe as the APC candidate. He emerged unopposed due to overwhelming grassroots and elite support.

Obarilomate Ollor – Eleme LGA

In Eleme LGA, Obarilomate Ollor, also a former PDP council boss, was nominated by the APC following a unanimous endorsement.

Prince Promise Otuo – Andoni LGA

For Andoni LGA, Prince Promise Otuo Lucky was chosen as the chairmanship candidate through a consensus arrangement, though his official party platform is yet to be formally declared.

Barr. James A. James – Opobo/Nkoro LGA

In Opobo/Nkoro LGA, Barr. James A. James emerged as the PDP chairmanship candidate through the party’s internal vetting process.

Okechukwu Akara – Oyigbo LGA

Okechukwu Akara was nominated as the APC candidate for Oyigbo LGA, marking the party’s strong organizational presence in the area.

Rivers West Senatorial District: (Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Abua/Odual, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Bonny, Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru, Degema)

Solomon Abuba – Ahoada East LGA

In Ahoada East LGA, Solomon Abuba was nominated as chairmanship candidate through a consensus process. His political party has not been officially declared at the time of reporting.

Eugene Opelle – Ahoada West LGA

Eugene Opelle emerged as the consensus candidate in Ahoada West LGA, with bipartisan endorsement. His party affiliation is also yet to be formally confirmed.

Owolobi Ofori – Abua/Odual LGA

In Abua/Odual LGA, Owolobi Ofori was announced as the chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following broad agreement among local party leaders.

Barr. Dr. Shadrach Chukwu Ogbogwu – Ogba/Egbama/Ndoni LGA

Shadrach Chukwu secured the PDP ticket in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA (ONELGA) through the party’s zoning and reconciliation mechanisms.

Hon Abinye Blessing Pepple – Bonny LGA

In Bonny LGA, Abinye Blessing Pepple was nominated under the platform of the APC, having received strong support from oil industry and community leaders.

Onengiyeofori George – Asari-Toru LGA

For Asari-Toru LGA, Onengiyeofori George emerged as the consensus candidate of the APC, following a decision by the Kalabari APC bloc.

Aboiya-a Bob-Fubara – Akuku-Toru LGA

Akuku-Toru LGA produced Aboiaya Bobfubara as the consensus chairmanship candidate. While widely endorsed by community stakeholders, his official party affiliation has not been publicly declared.

Michael John Williams – Degema LGA

In Degema LGA, Michael John Williams was nominated by the APC, following a smooth consensus process involving party elders and youth leaders.

Rivers East Senatorial District: (Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt, Ikwerre, Emohua, Etche, Omuma, Ogu/Bolo, Okrika)

Gift Worlu – Obio/Akpor

In Obio/Akpor LGA, Gift Worlu was adopted as the PDP chairmanship candidate, following the party’s internal consensus and stakeholder consultation.

Allwell Ihunda – Port Harcourt City LGA

Allwell Ihunda, the current chairman of Port Harcourt City LGA, was re-nominated by the PDP to return for another term, based on his performance and loyalty to the party.

Charles Wobodo – Ikwerre LGA

Charles Wobodo emerged as the APC candidate in Ikwerre LGA, following wide consultation among local party structures and youth groups.

Chidi Lloyd – Emohua

In Emohua LGA, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, the incumbent chairman, was re-nominated by the PDP to continue his leadership for a second term.

Chima Njoku – Etche

Etche LGA produced Chima Njoku as the APC flagbearer, following a party zoning arrangement that favored Etche South.

Obasi Uchechukwu Nnabuike – Omuma LGA

In Omuma LGA, Obasi Uchechukwu Nnabuike was selected as the APC candidate, emerging from a youth-driven consensus.

Vincent Nemioboka – Ogu/Obolo LGA

For Ogu/Bolo LGA, Vincent Nemioboka was chosen as the consensus candidate of the APC, supported by both traditional institutions and political actors.

Hon. Akuro Tobin – Okrika LGA

Finally, in Okrika LGA, Akuro Tobin emerged as the APC chairmanship candidate through a broad-based endorsement involving political leaders, community stakeholders, and youth representatives.

With these candidates now fully unveiled, the August 30 elections are set to be one of the most competitive local government contests in Rivers State’s democratic history.

The political terrain is no longer defined by party loyalty alone; candidates will now face the ultimate test of popularity, performance record, and public trust as voters become increasingly issue-driven and politically aware.