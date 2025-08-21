2025 UTME: JAMB Angry With Detected High Tech Exam Fraud

…Probes Over 600 Implicated Candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has inaugurated a special committee to investigate cases of technology-driven malpractice detected during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede inaugurated the 23-member committee in Abuja on Monday, August 18, 2025.

Oloyede, who expressed concerns over the rising sophistication in perpetrating exam fraud, revealed that the results of 6,458 candidates remained under investigation for alleged involvement in high-tech cheating.

Oloyede said: “This year, we came across a number of strange things and we felt that it would be better if we expand our resources.

“We believe that God has endowed this nation with a lot of resources that we can tap from.”

The JAMB boss noted that malpractices had evolved beyond traditional schemes into “technologically sophisticated forms,” including multiple cases of biometric and identity fraud by some accredited CBT centres and candidates.

Oloyede stressed the need for urgent action to protect the credibility of examinations, adding: “Examination malpractice is something that we must fight with every pinch of blood in our veins.

“This is because unchecked fraud could harm several sectors and tarnish Nigeria’s image.”

The JAMB registrar disclosed that while 141 cases of “normal” examination malpractice had been sent to JAMB’s disciplinary committee, the committee would handle the “extraordinary infractions,” such as image blending, albinism falsification, finger pairing, and attempts to breach some CBT centres’ Local Area Network.

He listed the terms of reference of the committee to include investigating all the cases of image blending, finger blending, false claims of albinism, and result falsification in the 2025 examination.

Oloyede stated: “Identify the methods, patterns, tools, and technologies used to perpetrate this infraction.

“Review current examination and registration policies and recommend improvements.”

Responding, the committee chairman, Dr Jake Epele, thanked Oloyede’s leadership and pledged the committee’s commitment and dedication to the assignment.

Members of the committee include Prof. Muhammad Bello, Prof. Samuel Odewummi, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, Prof. Ibe Ifeakandu, and Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni (rtd.) Others are Dr Chuks Okpaka of Microsoft Africa, and the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, among others.