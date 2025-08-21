Court Discharges Ibom Air Passenger, Comfort Emmanson

An Ikeja Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ogba, Lagos, has released Comfort Emmanson, the passenger accused of unruly behaviour and assault aboard an Ibom Air flight.

The presiding Magistrate Olanrewaju Salami on Wednesday struck out the five-count charge against Emmanson after the police formally withdrew the case.

The charges had alleged that Emmanson disrupted the peace on board the flight, assaulted a crew member, and conducted herself in a manner capable of breaching public order.

Emmanson had pleaded not guilty at her arraignment.

In the meantime, Police Prosecutor Oluwabunmi Adeitan, told the court during today’s sessions that the airline and the complainant had decided not to pursue the case any further.

Citing directives from the police officials, she requested that the case be withdrawn. Following the application, Magistrate Salami granted the request and ordered that Emmanson be discharged.