Nigerian Civil Aviation Lists Penalties For Unruly Air Passengers

The recent controversies involving Ibom Air female passenger Comfort Emmanson and Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, have drawn renewed attention to Nigeria’s aviation laws governing unruly passenger conduct, including the use of mobile phones on flights, assault, intimidation of airline crews, and violation of pilot-in-command instructions.

On Monday, the Nigeria Civil Aviation noted that according to its NCAA Act 2022, XII 85, offences of this nature attract stiff penalties, ranging from N200,000 fines to two months imprisonment or both.

Sub-section 1 of the law provides that, “Whoever while onboard an aircraft, interferes with a crew member and such interference impedes the performance of the crew member’s duties, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not more than N200,000 or imprisonment for a term of at least two months or both.”

Sub-section 2 explicitly addresses violent or threatening behavior, “Any person who, assaults, intimidates, or threatens any flight crew member or flight attendant, including any steward or stewardess of such aircraft or engages in an unruly behavior onboard such aircraft, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of at least N200,000 or imprisonment for a term of at least two months or both.”

Similarly, the use of devices that could interfere with aircraft safety systems is criminalised.

Sub-section 3 states, “Any person who, against instruction of the pilot-in-command or a flight crew member or cabin crew, uses or operates any equipment or device including mobile phone that may interfere with the aircraft radio frequency or other navigational equipment onboard aircraft commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not more than N200,000 or imprisonment for a term of at least two months or both.”

The law also reinforces the authority of the pilot-in-command in dealing with unruly passengers.

Sub-section 4 underscores, “The pilot-in-command of an aircraft shall take such reasonable measures as may be necessary to ensure the safety of the aircraft and security of passengers on board whenever he is faced with an unruly passenger behavior and may request the assistance of any person on board the aircraft in that regard.”

The Ibom Air and KWAM 1 incidents, which recently sparked widespread controversies and debate, have brought these provisions back into the spotlight. The NCAA posted the regulations on its X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, emphasising the need for strict adherence to ensure the safety of both crew and passengers.