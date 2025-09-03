IAUE Professor Bags Paul Kagame Medal

Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Rumuolumeni Port-Harcourt Director of University Press and Bookshop Professor Ozioma Bennett Orluwene recently made the University proud when he received the prestigious Paul Kagame Medal of Honour for transformational Leadership in Africa.

The award which was bestowed upon him and other notable African Scholars and Personalities in Kigali Rwanda is in recognition of his distinguished contribution to scholarship, professional career development and human capacity development.

The award also came with his decoration as Distinguished Fellow of the African Institute of Public Administration, awards of Honourary Doctorate of Public Administration and Postgraduate Certificate in Management (PgCMgt) by the London Bridge Business School (LBBS).

The erudite Scholar’s managerial dexterity is not just an accolade but symbolises commitment to integrity, innovation and service as well as a reflection of the character of the recipient as manifested in his career and service to humanity.

This achievement also underscores Professor Ozioma Bennett Orluwene’s significant contribution to public administration expertise in driving institutional success. No doubt this legacy serves as an inspiration to administrators and leaders, highlighting the potential for transformative change through visionary leadership and dedication to excellence. The University Don holds a Doctorate degree in Public Administration from the University of Nigeria Nsukka and has held teaching and research positions as sabbatical and adjunct staff at Niger Delta University. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Resources and Scientific Management and has served as Head of Department of Political Science and later Associate Dean of the School of Postgraduate school IAUE, and an Assistant Secretary, Nigeria Political Science Association ( South South Chapter) . He has authored books, chapters in books and articles in reputable journals.