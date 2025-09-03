Police Arrest 7 Suspected Cultists With Human Skull

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested seven suspected members of the proscribed Ku Klux Klans confraternity following a cult-related assault in Ikot Osura, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Uyo on Monday by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Timfon John.

According to John, the arrest was triggered by a report lodged on August 25, 2025, by a student of the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osura, who said he was ambushed and brutally attacked after renouncing his membership in the cult group. The attackers allegedly left him unconscious and stole his Redmi 13C Android phone along with ₦41,000 cash.

The statement noted: “On August 28, 2025, operatives of the command arrested seven suspects in connection with a cult-related assault, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm and human skull.”

It added: “The victim, who had reportedly renounced his membership of the group, was left unconscious with severe injuries. The assailants also stole his Redmi 13C Android phone and ₦41,000 in cash. Acting on the report, police gathered intelligence and launched an operation that led to the arrest of the seven suspects.”

Those arrested were identified as Douglas Ambe Esikhene, Stephen Asukwo Effiong, Saviour Dany Akpan, Emmanuel Friday Umoh, Augustine Uduak Okon, Mary Ating Asukwo, and Itohowo Christopher Uko.

During a search of the suspects’ hideout, the police recovered a locally made short gun, seven live cartridges, one fresh human skull, a bottle containing a substance suspected to be black oil, and a bottle of Guyanese oil believed to be used for ritual purposes. John further confirmed that investigations have commenced, adding that efforts are ongoing to track down other members of the gang and recover more exhibits.