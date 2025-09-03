Nwenenda Nyegwa Crowned Eminent Peace Ambassador

In a grand ceremony held on August 28, 2025, Engr. Stephen Nwenenda Nyegwa, Director of Delta Technologies and Properties Ltd., was conferred with the esteemed title of Eminent Peace Ambassador. This prestigious appointment recognizes his unwavering dedication to promoting peace and harmony globally.

During his acceptance speech, Engr. Stephen expressed profound gratitude to God Almighty, humbly acknowledging the unexpected honor.

“I didn’t know my good works were being watched, but I’m grateful to God for this recognition,” he said, his voice filled with emotion.

As the newly appointed Eminent Peace Ambassador, Engr. Stephen reaffirmed his commitment to promoting peace across nations. “Peace is my hobby, and I intend to spread it far and wide,” he declared. He also commended the armed forces for their tireless efforts in maintaining peace and security.

Engr. Stephen’s contributions to peace-building are well-documented, particularly in the communities of Rumebekwe and Rumuji in Port Harcourt.

His efforts have led to the revival of lives, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to this noble cause.

Through this appointment, Engr. Stephen is poised to make an even greater impact in fostering peace and understanding globally. His dedication to this cause is an inspiration to many, and his work as an Eminent Peace Ambassador is eagerly anticipated.